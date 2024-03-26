MGK & Trippie Redd Deliver Their Version Of An Emo Anthem On "Lost Boys"

Trippie Redd and mgk have been two of Ohio's biggest hip-hop stars for well over a decade combined. Part of the reason for their everlasting success is their ability to switch up their respective sounds on the fly. Both of artists have been flourishing in the emo and pop punk spaces over the last few years and that especially goes for mgk. Coming Friday March 29, Trippie and mgk will be dropping a new EP together and to promote it they have just dropped "lost boys."

This is the lead single for genre : sadboy, a 10-song project. So far, fans are not looking forward to what these two have to offer on it. People are in mgk's comments saying how this is the "worst album of the year incoming." They also feel mgk, who is now 33, is too old to be making music like this. "We got dudes pushin 30 doin this. wtf man 😒"

Listen To "Lost Boys" By MGK & Trippie Redd

Time will tell how this project turns out, but for now we have "lost boys" to discuss. We can see why music fans are not too happy about what this could be. Some of the lyrics are pretty surface level for the genre. For example, Trippie says on the chorus, "It's just one of those nights again / No one wants their life to end." The production is also fairly standard, although it does not sound bad. At end of the day, it is a passable track, but not too much more.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "lost boys," by mgk and Trippie Redd? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Does this track get you amped for their upcoming EP? Who had the better performance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding mgk and Trippie Redd. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

One is for all those I love, this one's for the suicide

Everything is blue inside, everyone at you and I

People won't say how they feel about you until you die

Everything's cinematic, protagonist catches a bad habit

By the end, he's a damn addict

Leave him guessin', make a sequel

