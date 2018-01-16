collaboration tape
- NewsPaul Wall And Termanology Release Collab Project "Start 2 Finish"Paul Wall & Termanology team up for their fiery new collab tape, "Start 2 Finish."By Vay Laine
- SongsCurren$y & Fendi P Flex On New Track "Stainless"Curren$y & Fendi P's "Stainless" is flawless. By Dominiq R.
- MusicFabolous Still Wants To Record Music With Nas & EminemFabolous talks dream collaborations and a possible tape with Pusha T. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D. & 6LACK Are Sitting On An Unreleased MixtapeSpillage Village never dies. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicQuavo Teases Upcoming Drake & Migos Collaborative MixtapeIt looks like Drake might be working on a new project with Migos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd & Yung Bans Invite Fans To Name Their Collaborative MixtapeTrippie Redd and Yung Bans are the latest to team up for a collab tape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCurren$y Teases Sequel To Wiz Khalifa Collaboration Tape "How Fly"Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa might be dropping a tape this summer. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicPouya Announces Collab Mixtape With Ghostemane, Previews New SinglePouya and Ghostemane have some fire on the way.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe Inescapable Rap Collab AlbumThe collaborative album is currently running rampant in hip-hop, but the impact itself is fleeting. By Luke Hinz
- MusicQuavo & Murda Beatz Tease Collab ProjectHuncho and Murda are cooking something up.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSmokepurpp Confirms "Bless Yo Trap" Drop With Magical ArtworkMurda will be blessing our traps tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSmokepurpp & Murda Beatz Announce "Bless Yo Trap" Is Dropping In AprilPurpp & Murda Beatz announce an April drop date for "Bless Yo Trap" mixtape.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Adds Extra Incentive For A Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan ReunionGucci Mane offers Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan $1 million for a Rich Gang reunion tape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Announces Release Date For Fenty x PUMA CollaborationThe countdown is on.By Chantilly Post
- NewsOMB Peezy & Sherwood Marty Connect On "Crash Out"OMB Peezy & Sherwood Marty share the first offering off their upcoming collab tape, "Young And Reckless." By Aron A.