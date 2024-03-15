Trippie Redd Teases Forthcoming "LIFE'S A TRIP 2" With "LWRW"

Canton, Ohio multi-hyphenate Trippie Redd is certified hitmaker. We have seen it time and time again over the course of his prolific career. He is never afraid to experiment and has pretty impressive range in general. However, it seems some of that magic has been a little trickier to recapture over the last couple of years or so. While there are some quality tracks sprinkled throughout his past several releases, the consistency looks to have faltered.

Trippie Redd is looking to bring back that hype with a new single "LWRW." It will take about a couple of weeks to see if this effort resonates. However, for us, it comes across as a little to repetitive. We never like saying any music is mediocre, but it just falls a little flat.

Listen To "LWRW" By Trippie Redd

It is not a terrible track by any means. But, it is passable at best. But, at least "LWRW" is leading up to something larger. According to Genius, this track is going to be a single for follow-up to LIFE'S A TRIP, his fan-favorite 2018 record. He shared this news on his Instagram back in early December in a now-deleted post with the caption, "Life’s a Trip 2 Every last song will be recorded on a yacht. Taking trips for this ! gotta see the world and work."

Quotable Lyrics:

Chopper on my side, it make a brain quit (Make a brain quit)

Chopper on my side, it make your brain split (Make your brain split)

Yeah, on that same s*** (On that same s***)

Yeah, on that gang s*** (On that gang)

