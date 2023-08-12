Trippie Redd & Lil Wayne Chop Up Some Soul On New Song “I’m Mad At Me”

Trippie Redd’s A Love Letter To You 5 is finally here, and it contains no shortage of varied tracks and highlights. While many might know the Ohio singer and rapper for his more emotive, rage-heavy, or melancholy cuts, he’s got a lot of different tools at his disposal. Moreover, when you also have the help of a legend and strong influence like Lil Wayne, you can make any great song you want. Furthermore, that’s exactly what the duo brought fans on “I’m Mad At Me,” which is a soul-chopping classic cut with a lot of clean sheen and crispness. It’s a welcome change of pace for Trippie who, with every new project, seems to add another skillset to his repertoire.

Of course, the beat is what will catch you attention on first impact, sounding like some of your favorite 2000s productions. With a powerful and dramatic vocal chop, the song’s sense of immediacy and importance is heightened to another level. Sure, the crisp and vibrant drum fills don’t always pop up across the track, but it makes their hits that much more ear-grabbing on the song. Melodically, Trippie Redd allows for subtle pianos, a slinky bassline, and faint guitar strums to lead the way. Lyrically, both MCs seem to focus on a relationship that they’re trying to balance with both their hardened backstory and their current fame.

Trippie Redd’s “I’m Mad At Me” With Lil Wayne: Stream

Meanwhile, both verses contain steady and expertly handled flows, especially from Weezy who sounds calmer and more focused than usual. Considering that this was one of the tracks that Trippie teased right before this album’s release, it’s great to hear that it lived up to the hype. Here’s hoping that the 24-year-old plays with this sound more in the future while he picks up a few others on the way. If you haven’t heard ALLTY5 yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out some standout bars from “I’m Mad At Me” below and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Trippie Redd and Lil Wayne.

Quotable Lyrics

I was tryna see the light, suddenly, I see the shade

And you know I treat you right, and you know I beat your breaks

And you know I eat it right, and you know I clean the plate

I was tryna leave the life, lookin’ for a clean escape

