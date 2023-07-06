This Fall, Trippie Redd is back with another U.S. tour. The Ohio-born and bred star has enjoyed numerous accomplishments throughout his career, placing him as a top-selling and top-earning artist in Hip Hop. Redd is preparing for his next set of anticipated performances, this time on the Take Me Away Tour in 2023. As he continues to tease his upcoming A Love Letter To You 5 project, we have all the details of the rapper’s tour.

When & Where Will Trippie Red Tour In 2023?

The Take Me Away Tour is set to launch on August 31 and will run for 24 dates. The journey will roam through North America and includes only one stop outside the U.S. in Toronto, Canada. The major city markets will be hit, and the tour will conclude in Seattle, Washington, on October 9. Artists supporting Trippie Redd on the 2023 tour will be LUCKI, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, K Sauve, and Jean Dawson, all on select dates.

Where Can Fans Buy Tickets?

Artist presale tickets became available on June 29 and the general sale kicked off the following day. Tickets can be located at ticketmaster.com or local venues, if available.

August

Thu Aug 31 — Somerset, WI — Somerset Amphitheater

September

Sat Sep 02 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Mon Sep 04 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Tue Sep 05 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Sep 08 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sat Sep 09 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Sun Sep 10 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Sep 13 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu Sep 14 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 16 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Sep 17 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 18 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Thu Sep 21 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 23 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 26 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavillion *

Thu Sep 28 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October

Sun Oct 01 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 02 — San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Wed Oct 04 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Fri Oct 06 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater *~

*Not with Jean Dawson

~Not with Ekkstacy