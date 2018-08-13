lifes a trip
- MusicTrippie Redd Wants To Make Music With Lil Uzi Vert, Calls Him "The GOAT"The "Life's A Trip" rapper wants an Uzi feature.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentBreakout Artists Of 2018HNHH Presents the Breakout Artists List of 2018.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Gifts Himself Crazy Clock Chain Showing Love To "Life's A Trip""Stud that b*tch up with some ice, yeah..." By Chantilly Post
- MusicTrippie Redd Appears In Hulu Commercial During 2018 EmmysTrippie Redd made a brief cameo in Hulu's new commercial. By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces Secret Project After "A Love Letter To You 3""I wanna know who’s more consistent than me."By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd Says "A Love Letter To You 3" Is "Already Done," Shares SnippetTrippie teased a song on his Instagram.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicTrippie Redd Thinks Kanye West Should Donate $30M To Chicago For New HospitalTrippie Redd believes Kanye and other rappers from Chicago should do more to help the youth.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd's "Life's A Trip" Hits Top Five On Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums ChartElsewhere, Quavo claims his first solo entry on the chart.By Milca P.
- MusicTrippie Redd Lambasts Fans Pitting Him Against XXXTentacionTrippie Redd has no patience for those looking to divide. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsTrippie Redd's "Life's A Trip" ReviewOn his debut album, Trippie Redd proves his versatility, but often strays away from his strengths.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicDenzel Curry Teases "Clout Cobain" Remix With Trippie ReddDenzel Curry and Trippie Redd are linking up for a "Clout Cobain" remix.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersNicki Minaj's "Queen" & Trippie Redd's "Life's A Trip" Sales Projections Are InHow did Nicki Minaj and Trippie Redd fare with their latest projects?By Mitch Findlay