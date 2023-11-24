"Saint Michael V2": Trippie Redd Delivers 10 New Songs On Full-Length Project

After a quiet 2022, Trippie Redd fans have been eating good all 2023. The Ohio-born artist began the year with a bang, dropping MANSION MUSIK in January, and after letting that settle for a bit, he closed out the summer with A Love Letter To You 5. Little did we know that Trippie was on his way to becoming a father at this time, and after unleashing his Saint Michael EP with the world a few weeks back, he shared the first photo of his little one with the world. That seven-track effort saw just one feature, from BANKS on "Saint Michael Myers," and quickly brought the genre-bending artist tons of praise.

When he confirmed that 10 new songs would be coming on Saint Michael V2 this New Music Friday (November 24), hip-hop heads were eager to hear what else Redd has been cooking up. The LP opens with "#RBDG" before 9lives joins the lyricist for "Popular." Later on in the tracklist we hear from YTB Fatt and K Suave on "Snail Shells" and "TrippieSuave" respectively.

Trippie Redd Pulls "Skeletons" Out of the Closet on Saint Michael V2

Despite all the success Redd is celebrating in his personal and professional lives at this time, he's not totally clear of haters. Meek Mill posted then deleted a scathing rant aimed at Trippie earlier this week, and we're curious to see if any more drama will transpire between them now that the "Love Scars" artist has more free time to put his Twitter fingers to use.

Get a taste of what Trippie Redd is serving up on Saint Michael V2 on "Skeletons" above. If you're feeling that, you can find his whole album on Spotify/Apple Music. Which of the 24-year-old's 2023 projects is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Saint Michael V2 Tracklist:

