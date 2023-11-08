Trippie Reveals All We Need To Know About New EP, “Saint Michael”

Trippie Redd has developed quite the following over his fairly long career. He won over many with his blends of trap and emo rap. This led him to tons of commercial and some critical acclaim. His A Love Letter To You series is is halo series of albums that have provided us with plenty of classic tracks over time. Unfortunately, Trippie decided to close the book on it just a few months ago with the fifth installment. He confirmed this in a message to his fans.

"A Love Letter To You 5 is gonna be, if not the best body of music I’ve ever did, one of them. For sure. This is the last one." He continued, "This the last A Love Letter to You so… I done put my all into it. I’ve been working on this for like, three to four years. Dropping projects, but still having music tucked to the side for this project." While this was heartbreaking news, this certainly did not mean the end of the road for Trippie by any means.

Read More: Chris Brown Seemingly Responds To Omarion Revealing He & Karrueche Tran Almost Dated

Trippie Redd Shares The Details

In fact, he is about to be dropping, presumably, one more project before the end of the year. It is not a surprise comeback of the series, but rather an all-new EP. It is going to be seven tracks and is coming on Friday, November 10. On Genius, there are no features listed. Trippie made this announcement a short time ago on his IG. "SAINT MICHAEL THE SUPRISE ALBUM FRIDAY 💗 7 songs now 7 songs later … 14 comment 🌙🌙🌙 below ✨ I’d like to thank you all for supporting me let’s take a moment to space our minds and rage through depression to rid the negativity 🌸"

What are your initial thoughts on this upcoming EP from Trippie Redd, Saint Michael? Is this going to be the best release for him this year? Do you prefer artists who drop frequently or infrequently? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Trippie Redd, as well as everything else going around the music world.

Read More: Travis Kelce Refuses To Say If He’s Joining Taylor Swift For South American Eras Tour Concerts