Trippie’s third album of 2023 is on the way.

BYLavender Alexandria
Trippie Redd Announces “SAINT MICHAEL V2” With 10 New Songs

Earlier this month, Trippie Redd released his new EP SAINT MICHAEL. The seven-track project included fan-favorite single "Van Cleef Island" and a collaboration with BANKS on the song "Saint Michael Meyers." Now, Trippie has confirmed a full version of the project called SAINT MICHAEL V2 that will extend the original tracklist to a full album length. The new project is due to drop later this month, exactly two weeks after the original EP dropped.

"SAINT MICHAEL V2 THE FULL ALBUM WITH 7 NEW SONGS & 3 bonus Tracks NEXT FRIDAY COMMENT 🥂 below and comment who u think is featured 🐺⛵️hint😜 enough comments I’ll give another surprise," Trippie captioned his album announcement. While he didn't confirm how many features appear on the album he did give fans the chance for a preview if the announcement post gets popular enough. Check out the full announcement and the entire tracklist below.

Trippie Redd Announces Full Version Of New EP

SAINT MICHAEL V2 will be the third full-length project Trippie has dropped this year. All the way back in January, he released his album MANSION MUSIK. The massive 25-track project featured tons of high-profile appearances. Chief Keef, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Future, Juice WRLD, and many more make appearances on the album.

He followed that up with the 5th edition of his fan-favorite mixtape series A Love Letter To You. That album featured Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne, and The Kid LAROI among even more big names. The project has scored Trippie some new hits like "Last Day" and "Took My Breath Away." What do you think of Trippie Redd announcing a new full album version of his recently released EP SAINT MICHAEL? Let us know in the comment section below.

  1. RBDG
  2. Popular
  3. I Love It
  4. Pepe Lit
  5. Snail Shells
  6. TrippieBoat
  7. SIN
  8. Pray 4 Us
  9. Van Cleef Island
  10. 1716 Osage
  11. Ok, Cool
  12. 7am in Ohio
  13. Yo Pierre Slime
  14. Saint Michael Myers
  15. Psychotic Lunatic (Bonus)
  16. Mrs. Tonya (Bonus)
  17. Skeletons (Bonus)
