MGK & Trippie Redd Sneak In A Subtle JID Feature On "Who Do I Call"

For the latter parts of mgk and Trippie Redd's careers, both artists have a had a tough go of it from critics and even fans. Their recent projects have not been people's favorites and the same could be said for their first-ever collaborative outing. The two Ohio natives had a lot of skeptics on their radar when they announced their 10-track EP genre : sadboy. Its title and cover art alone had fans scoffing at it. However, tracks like mgk and Trippie's "who do i call," have been proving the doubters wrong.

Trippie and mgk are not alone on "who do i call" either. JID, delivers a bit of an unsuspecting verse at the beginning and provides adlibs later on. All three rappers are singing and spitting about a previous relationship that has lost its spark. With those women gone all three are left asking themselves "who do i call," to help give their lives meaning again. While the story is a bit by the numbers, JID does a good job fitting into the track.

Listen To "Who Do I Call" By MGK, Trippie Redd, & JID

Fans seem to agree online as the comments underneath the video have nothing bad to say. "J.I.D always bringing the vibe in every song he in!!!" one person says. "This album was all that I wanted this friday. Thanks. Masterpiece," another adds. Be sure to see what everyone is talking about with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "who do i call," by Trippie Redd, mgk, and JID? Is this the best track on genre : sadboy, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on the record and why? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Is this one of JID more underrated features?

Quotable Lyrics:

I never been a n**** that them b*****s laughed at

(Ha-ah, ha-ah, ha-ah)

I just made a half a million off of ASCAP

If I'm runnin' then I'm winnin' in the last lap

(Who is still on the road?)

She tried to push me to thе limit, but I'm passed that

