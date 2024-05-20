Machine Gun Kelly & Millyz Come Face To Face To Settle Their Long-Running Beef

Machine Gun Kelly and Millyz met up with one another in Cleveland over the weekend to put an end to their long-standing feud. In a clip from the meet-up shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, the two go off on their own to discuss their relationship before returning to a room of their peers to dap each other up.

Fans in the comments section loved to see the two rappers handle the situation amicably. "N***s won’t respect this. But this how it really should be. We meet up. Let’s talk about it cuz have the time it even that serious," one fan wrote. Another added: This what I like to see!! There’s enough money for everybody. More money to be made together than divided salute to these 2."

Millyz previously dissed Machine Gun Kelly during an appearance on DJ Cosmic Kev’s The Come Up Show Live, back in November. While rapping over the beat for N.O.R.E.’s “Blood Money Pt. 3," he labeled MGK "goofy" and defended Jack Harlow after Kelly dissed him. Before that, Millyz took aim at the Cleveland native during an interview with VladTV in 2022. “MGK is garbage,” he said at the time. “He can’t rap, but he got a good rockstar image, but like I’m a real rapper. I really break down bars, syllables and words, so I look past image and flow. A lot of white rappers just came through and did that fast flow and said nothing, so he came in with a rockstar image and all of that, but you’re not nice though.”

Machine Gun Kelly & Millyz Make Amends In Cleveland

Check out the clip of the two rappers coming together to make amends above. Be on the lookout for further updates on MGK and Millyz on HotNewHipHop.

