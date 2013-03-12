peace
- BeefTaylor Swift Low-Key Called Kanye West A Clown On "Folklore"Taylor Swift managed to find the pettiest way to diss Kanye West on her new album "folklore."By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Implores Black Men To Squash All BeefsRoyce Da 5'9" volunteers his diplomatic prowess, encouraging his fellow Black men to put aside their differences. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyRihanna Lends Support To Sudan Protests: "They Have A Right To Demand Justice"Rihanna puts her elevated platform to good use once more!By Devin Ch
- MusicChina Mac & Jin Reconcile Years After Violent Shooting IncidentYears after a violent altercation left a man shot, Jin and China Mac move to put the past behind them. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Helped Squash Logic & Joyner Lucas' Beef Before "ISIS"Once again, the wisdom of Nickle Nine prevails. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly & G-Eazy Officially Squash Their BeefMachine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy find peace and prosperity amid the lingering scent of champagne. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott Closes MSG Concert By Wooing Kylie Jenner On The LoudspeakerIs Travis Scott guilty of letting his motor idle on mixed emotions?By Devin Ch
- MusicJennifer Lopez Was Filled With Love, Peace & Gratitude This Holiday SeasonJennifer Lopez did Christmas right this year. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Game Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Former Foe Meek MillThe Game has nothing but respect for Meek Mill. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWaka Flocka Extends Olive Branch To Gucci Mane: "Let's Chat"Waka Flocka Flame is looking to reunite with an old friend. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Brings Out Chris Brown During LA Tour Stop; Squashes BeefDrizzy continues to make peace.By Milca P.
- SportsKanye West Has "Been Calling" Colin Kaepernick For White House MeetingYeezy peace summit?By Zaynab
- MusicKevin Hart Was Caught In Between Drake And Meek Mill's Beef: " I Tried My Best"The actor is "proud" of their reconciliation.By Zaynab
- MoviesLupe Fiasco Is Giving Up Violent Content: "There Are So Many Other Narratives"Lupe Fiasco the progressive.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAretha Franklin "The Queen Of Soul" Has Passed Away At 76Aretha Franklin leaves behind an inimitable legacy.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says He's A Fan Of Chief Keef, Wants A FeatureWas the beef between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Chief Keef even real?By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyDonald Trump Should Win The Nobel Peace Prize According To South Korea's PresidentSouth Korea's President Moon Jae-In believes Trump deserves the credit for the Korean peace accord. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSouthside Says He & Tory Lanez Have Talked Out Their IssuesSouthside and Tory Lanez are back on good terms.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Extends Olive Branch To Ski Mask The Slump GodXXXTentacion is looking to rekindle his friendship with Ski Mask The Slump God.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay-Z Shouts Out Kanye West During "4:44" Chicago StopThe Throne is one step closer to a reunion. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeTrevor Noah & Tomi Lauren Reportedly Made Peace Over Drinks Following Heated DiscussionIt appears Trevor Noah & Tomi Lauren got together for a peaceful conversation following their on-air dispute.By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsSnoop Dogg Shares Life Lesson: “Find Peace Within Yourself"Snoop Dogg shares words of wisdom.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicPeace LifeMann's 'Peace Life' "promotes conscious evolution, a non-sectarian society, anti- violence, global and envirometal awareness, self-determination, social justice, love, compassion in action, going beyond religious fundamentals and spiritual culture."By hnhh