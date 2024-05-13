Uncle Luke Reflects On Failure To Broker Peace Between Biggie & 2Pac: “It Was A little Too Late”

Uncle Luke recently recalled trying to help squash the infamous beef between 2Pac and Biggie during its height in the 1990s. Speaking with fans on Instagram Live recently, he said he once attended a concert with Biggie, during which the crowd trolled him by requesting 2Pac songs.

“I remember when 2Pac and Biggie had the beef going on. Now, mind you, I tried to get in the middle of it and squash it,” he said, as caught by Live Bitez. “I kinda cooled it off, but it was a little too late. Outside people got involved. Man, I remember going to St. Louis doing a show with Biggie. I went on before him and by the time he got to the stage, them people were screaming ‘2Pac.’ They was singing 2Pac songs. That is the most discouraging thing when you in a battle, when you in the heat of a battle on tour, that people would go to the stadium and don’t even wanna hear your songs.”

Read More: 2Pac's Brother Claims Biggie Was Planning To Join Thug Life

The Notorious B.I.G. & 2Pac Perform In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK - JULY 23: (L-R) Rappers The Notorious BIG, Tupac Shakur, and Redman backstage at a Tupac Shakur performance at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993, in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Biggie and 2Pac's beef was one of the most infamous in hip-hop history. The two, along with the East Coast and West Coast respectively, went at one another throughout the '90s. The two rappers were both killed in drive-by shootings within six months of each other. Check out Uncle Luke's recollection of the feud below.

Uncle Luke Speaks On Biggie & 2Pac's Beef

Luke isn't the only voice in hip-hop to recently reveal they tried to put the feud to bed. Warren G previously recalled trying to step in during an appearance on Drink Champs, last summer. Be on the lookout for further updates on Uncle Luke on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Biggie Smalls Allegedly Cried When He Heard Tupac's "Hit 'Em Up" Diss

[Via]