Uncle Luke Demands A Check From Many Female Rappers & Says He Paved The Way For Them

Uncle Luke might not be the most humble man on Earth, but he's not the most incorrect, either.

Uncle Luke dishes out hot takes on the current rap landscape every once in a while, but don't forget that he's one of hip-hop's pioneers. Moreover, his work with 2 Live Crew influenced multiple generations of the art form with its lewd and explicit content, even setting legal precedents for lyrical standards and freedom of speech within the genre. Furthermore, it's no wonder that the Miami artist sees his influence in the current brand of salacious and sexually liberated femcees (only one part of the wide spectrum of female rap). In fact, he recently name-dropped a few of them while asking for a check from multiple of them for paving the way for their superstar success, while dissing the boys in the process. A check is probably going too far, but is the 63-year-old that wrong in his assessment?

"Male rap is on some bulls**t right now," Uncle Luke kicked his remarks off. "I'm sorry. The females are winning. They're doing everything that I did. I'm still waiting for these girls to send me a f***ing check. I need a check from Ice Spice who turn her a** around. Dropping it like it's hot and doo-doo browning. I need a check from her, I need a check from Sexyy Red. Nah, that Red's my friend. My man Stan. Shouts out to Stan, Stan the man. I don't need a check from him. That's my dog, that's his record company.

Uncle Luke Wants His Payday For Pioneering Part Of The Femcee Landscape

"All the f***ing girls," Uncle Luke continued. "Megan Thee Stallion, anybody that's running around shaking their a**es, talking about p***y and d**k on the record, y'all need to send me a check. Send me a check. Just stop by with the check and say, 'Thank you, Uncle Luke, for fighting, going to the Supreme Court, allowing us to be able to say what we saying on the records, and we're whooping these men's a**es right now 'cause we doing our thing.' That's going to go viral." At least he admitted this would be a nice little engagement farm.

Elsewhere, Uncle Luke recently spoke on his failed attempts to squash Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur's fatal feud. "I remember when Tupac and Biggie had the beef going on," he shared on Instagram Live. "Now, mind you, I tried to get in the middle of it and squash it. I kind of cooled it off, but it was a little too late. Outside people got involved. Man, I remember going to St. Louis doing a show with Biggie. I went on before him and by the time he got to the stage, them people were screaming 'Tupac!' They was singing Tupac songs. That is the most discouraging thing when you in a battle, when you in the heat of a battle on tour, that people would go to the stadium and don’t even wanna hear your songs."