J. Cole Praises Female Rappers: “They’re Doing Some Of The Most Exciting [Stuff]”

J. Cole says that female rappers are making “some of the most exciting” music in the genre at the moment. The Dreamville rapper discussed the state of hip-hop with Kevin Hart for a recent episode of his Hart To Heart show on Peacock.

“I think it’s fire,” Cole said. “It’s a whole different ball game, like a whole different crop of young superstars and styles. I’ve been feeling this for like maybe a year or two — I hate to say it ’cause it almost sounds like pandering — but I really do think like, man, it’s a lot of fire female rappers.”

J. Cole On Stage With Ari Lennox

J. Cole On Stage With Ari Lennox

He elaborated: “I feel like they’re doing some of the most exciting [stuff], commercially — they’re giving us a lot of fire moments and I feel like that’s something that wasn’t around when we was growing up. You always had a Lil Kim, a Foxy [Brown], but there could never be more than one almost, it felt like. Now it’s like, bro, we’re getting moments and moments and moments. I think it’s hard.”

Among the female rappers to blow up in recent years are Ice Spice, GloRilla, Latto, Coi Leray, and many more. Even with their success, as Cole notes, there’s still room for female artists from prior years such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to continue thriving. Check out Cole’s full comments on women in hip-hop below.

J. Cole Discusses Women In Hip-Hop

Cole is far from the only male rapper to note how successful the women have been as of late. Lil Baby argued that the ladies are “running the game right now” during an episode of Complex’s G.O.A.T. Talk, earlier this month. Lil Durk has also leveled similar praise for women in hip-hop.

