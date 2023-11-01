Diamond D Recalls 2Pac Shooting “Drunk” Cops After Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming

Diamond D recently recalled a time that 2Pac shot two "drunk" and "rogue" police officers who were "harassing a Black man" nearby. The incident occurred after the two attended Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming in 1993. Diamond D posted about the night on Instagram on its 30th anniversary, earlier this week.

“It was 30 yrs ago last night when me, Pac and Stretch flew to ATL for his show at Clark U,” Diamond D wrote. “Afterwards as we were approaching the Sheraton hotel off 14th & Peachtree (it is now called The Starling Hotel) is where the infamous incident happened when Pac shot 2 drunk rogue plain clothed white cops who were harassing a Black man.” From there, Diamond D claims 2Pac “intervened to help” the person “he didn’t even know.” In retaliation, the officers apparently “smashed the driver’s side window.”

2Pac With The Notorious B.I.G. & Redman In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK - JULY 23: (L-R) Rappers Notorious B.I.G., Tupac. Shakur and Redman pose for a portrait at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"I was in the back seat watching this shyt. Pac got out the car and as the cops walked away pac got down to one knee in a firing stance and hit em both in the ass. He beat this case because both cops were drunk and both had guns they took from the evidence room from their station…plus they were from another county so they were wrong all the way around they were outside looking for trouble and they found it." According to AllHipHop, 2Pac was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, but the charges were dropped when it was discovered that one of the officers was using a gun he’d stolen from the Henry County evidence room. Check out Diamond D's full post below.

Diamond D Reflects On 2Pac Shooting

Diamond D's post comes after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police finally arrested Keefe D for the murder of 2Pac in September. His arraignment will go down on November 2. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D's case on HotNewHipHop.

