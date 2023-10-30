Tupac’s Sister Claims He Talked About Jada Pinkett Smith All The Time, Too

A new biography on one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic, Tupac Shakur, is now available. Staci Robinson wrote it, and it even got the approval of the late MC's mother, Afeni Shakur Davis, before her passing in 2016. However, that's not the most tantalizing part of this story. Moreover, it's the revelations held in conversations with 'Pac's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, who spoke to Robinson for this book and whose statements permeate its chapters. She maintained that he talked about Jada Pinkett Smith just as much as she talks about him, highlighting their strong friendship and bond.

Before getting into that, though, Sekyiwa addressed Tupac's friendship with John Cole to get into the deeper meat of this angle of the story. "All I remember is John coming over to the house all the time. And nothing else could be talked about but Jada,” she expressed in the biography, according to People. “His music changed. This people changed. And Jada came- the entity! The magazine posters had come off his wall and John’s art went up on his wall. And pictures of Jada."

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Claims 2Pac Also Suffered From Alopecia

Tupac Performing In 1994

CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Robinson also apparently brought up a poem that Tupac wrote and dedicated to Jada after he moved to California, having met her at their Baltimore high school. "u will never fully understand / How Deeply my Heart Feels 4 u,” the lyrics for the alleged piece "The omega of my Heart" in Robinson's biography read. “U R my Heart in Human Form / a Friend I could never replace." Now that the book is out and we don't have to depend on other sources to learn its contents, you can scrutinize this for yourself much further.

Of course, all this is notable because of how much Jada praises the Death Row legend these days. While they weren't on speaking terms when he passed away due to his increasingly violent lifestyle in her eyes, she still speaks very fondly of him in ways that go beyond a simple friendship- but not a romantic bond, she maintains. Paired up with the actress' perceived treatment of Will Smith, and their relationship as a whole, many have dogged on her focus on 'Pac. But it seems like the dedication was mutual based on these claims, and that it's understandable why she honors him to this day. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Being “Rageful” After Receiving 2Pac’s Ashes From Suge Knight

[via]