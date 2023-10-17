Jada Pinkett Smith Claims Tupac Would Have Divorced Her

Jada believes Tupac would have asked for a divorce after being released from prison.

For the entire past week, the news cycle has been mostly dominated by Jada Pinkett Smith. She's done a series of bombshell interviews to promote her new memoir and it's created an extensive amount of public drama. While much of that has come from her ongoing relationship with Will Smith, she's also shared plenty of details dating back years. Some of which have gone all the way back to her relationship with Tupac in the 90s.

One of the first big revelations she made was calling Tupac her "soulmate" which certainly must have made things a bit awkward for Will Smith. But she surprised fans even more when she revealed that Tupac proposed to her while he was in prison. Ultimately, she turned him down and she seems to still think that was the right idea. In another new interview, she claims that "Pac would have divorced my a*s so fast." Check out her full thoughts below.

Jada Pinkett Smith On Marrying Tupac

One person who has been surprisingly quiet through all of this is Will Smith himself. He took to social media to share a video of himself sleeping on a boat. The video also included Will completely ignoring the notifications on his cell phone. The video received positive responses from fans and fellow celebrities in the comments. Many praised him for the fact that he hasn't made the same level of public show that Jada has for the various news stories.

Others who are urging privacy are Smith's children. A new report claims that Jaden and Willow feel bad for their dad amid all of the news. They also apparently are calling for private matters to stay private in the situation. Unfortunately, with Jada's memoir releasing today that doesn't seem particularly likely. What do you think of Jada Pinkett Smith's claim that Tupac would divorce her as soon as she was out of prison? Let us know in the comment section below.

