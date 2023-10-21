Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Being “Rageful” After Receiving 2Pac’s Ashes From Suge Knight

As her book tour continues, Jada Pinkett Smith shared the story of receiving 2Pac's ashes from Suge Knight. “Having to receive ‘Pac’s ashes in that way was a really devastating moment … to just get him in this little cardboard box. And yeah, I was very rageful about the whole thing." Pinkett Smith said. The actress went on to say that there was something about Suge's attitude in that moment that rubbed her the wrong way.

However, Pinkett Smith played coy when asked if Suge's behavior made her believe he was involved in 2Pac's death. “One thing I’ve learned – not to make assumptions. Lord knows so many assumptions gave been made about me of what people think they know front-facing. And there’s always more to the story so I can’t make assumptions," she said in response.

2Pac Suspect Arraignment Postponed A Second Time

However, despite the flurry of activity earlier this month, the legal proceedings into 2Pac's murder have once again stalled. Judge Tierra Jones agreed to postpone the arraignment of Duane "Keefe D" Davis for a second time. The motion was filed by Ross Goodman, a prominent Vegas-area lawyer. Goodman argued that he needed more time to determine whether he wanted to be confirmed as Davis' lawyer. “I’m going to give you two weeks, but in two weeks, we have to get this case moving,” Jones warned Goodman. Davis was originally scheduled to be arraigned on October 4.

Despite this, Goodman indicated that Davis intended to plead not guilty once he was finally arraigned. “I’m not yet hired to review the grand jury transcripts. But the things that jump out, there’s no gun, there’s no car, and there are no witnesses from 27 years ago," Goodman argued. The not guilty plea will come despite Davis having spent the last few years openly bragging about his involvement in 2Pac's murder. The various interviews Davis has given, as well as the book he published, are expected to be used as evidence by the prosecution.

