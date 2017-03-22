ashes
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Recalls Being "Rageful" After Receiving 2Pac's Ashes From Suge KnightPinkett Smith was also left "devastated" by the interaction.By Ben Mock
- MusicPink Fan Throws Mother's Ashes On Stage: "Don't Know How I Feel About This"A fan threw their late mother's ashes on stage at Pink.By Cole Blake
- CrimePolice Sued After Mistaking Ashes Of Black Man's 2 Year Old Daughter For Drugs: ReportThe cops claimed it tested positive for drugs. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCalifornia Teen Bakes Grandfather's Ashes Into Cookies She Gave ClassmatesPolice in Davis, California are investigating an incident involving a disturbing tale of teens being fed cookies containing ashes. By hnhh
- EntertainmentCharles Manson's "Powerful" Bone Fragments Gifted To Haunted MuseumHis grandson donated the remains after they had caused paranormal activity in his home.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTina Turner Spreads The Ashes Of Her Oldest Son, Who Committed SuicideTina Turner says this was her saddest moment. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsWhy Has Xavier Men's Basketball Team Been Traveling With A Jar Filled With Ashes?"Let's not just burn it. Let's keep the ashes."By Kyle Rooney