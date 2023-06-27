A fan of Pink recently threw their late mother’s ashes on stage at the singer while she was performing her hit “Just Like a Pill” during one of her recent shows at BST Hyde Park in London. A clip of the moment has been going viral on social media, Tuesday.

“Is this your mom?” Pink responded to the fan who had thrown the ashes. “I don’t know how I feel about this.” Pink appeared uncomfortable but went on singing.

Pink Performs At The AMAs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Fans shared plenty of responses to the clip when it was posted by The Shade Room on Instagram. “From throwing panties to throwing ashes [crying emoji] you and yo mama gotta go,” one fan joked, while another wrote: “The way I would’ve winded my arm up & tossed a mf mammy back in the crowd cause huh …” One more added: “This is so… God knew not to make me a celebrity because I would have been canceled a long time ago.” Check out the clip of the incident below.

Pink Catches A Fan’s Mother’s Ashes

Pink is currently traveling on her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. She’ll be performing across Europe through July 16 before returning to North America for a string of shows through October 9. For the shows in London, Pink brought along Gwen Stefani. She thanked the singer for performing in an Instagram post after the show. “I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room,” Pink captioned a photo of them chatting backstage. “Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover. I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you.”

