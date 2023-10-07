2Pac And Biggie Murders Connected, Former Case Detective Claims

A former Las Vegas PD detective has given credence to the long-standing conspiracy theory that the murders of Tupac and Biggie were connected. Clifford Mugg testified at the grand jury that went on to indict Duane "Keefe D" Davis. "[People] associated with both murders were involved. [The] theory was accurate that they were related," Mugg said in relation to the theory that the murders were connected.

Furthermore, 2Pac was killed in September 1996 in the drive-by shooting that Keefe D has now been arrested for. Meanwhile, Biggie was killed, also in a drive-by, in March 1997. In this testimony, however, Mugg clarified that while he believed the murders to be linked, he did not believe them to be perpetrated by the same person. Additionally, the idea that they were connected has been a long-standing theory given their famous West Coast-East Coast beef.

2Pac And Biggie Were Looking To End Feud Before Pac's Death

However, rumors have recently been confirmed that 2Pac and Biggie were seeking to end their beef before 2Pac's death. In an interview with AllHipHop, Mopreme Shakur, the brother of Tupac, confirmed rumors that Pac was recruiting Biggie to Thug Life. “There is some validity to that," Shakur said. "Before things fell apart, Pac was a uniter. We knew we were from New York. We knew we were from the East Coast. And Pac liked to work with the best talent around. So, there was a period, there was a time when we was all cool. There was a time when Pac wanted Biggie to be part of the East Coast faction of Thug Life ‘cause we was kicking it with each other anyway. Pac wasn’t just a hater just to be hating. He liked [Biggie].”

Furthermore, in the same interview, Shakur hit back at the scrutiny his brother faced. “What Pac did was dare to fight. He dared to fight back, he dared to say something. He dared to question the police, and it comes with a certain amount of baggage.” Additionally, Keefe D was arraigned earlier this week in court.

