Machine Gun Kelly Irks Fans By Showing Off New Fangs On Instagram

MGK's latest cosmetic move is getting mixed reactions.

Machine Gun Kelly has officially gotten fangs, a move he showed off in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing a series of photos of himself with the teeth upgrade, he wrote in the caption: "With the blessing of Odin." Dr. Dani B also confirmed in his own post that he did the cosmetic work. “I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted," he wrote.

The move is resulting in mixed reactions from fans in the comments section. One user wrote: "Ok I love him but why is he trying to stay a teenager instead of aging gracefully… the dude is 34 with a money piece and diamond studs on his teeth." Another remarked: "Bro needs to come back to this rap sh*t with rap album."

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Attend The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It's not the first time MGK has dabbled in the vampiric. He previously made headlines for drinking Megan Fox's blood. She defended that viral move during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, earlier this year. “Everything is a matter of what you’re accustomed to or what is currently socially acceptable or normal," she explained. "[…] I understand people think like, ‘Hey, that’s weird.’ But guess what I think is weird? I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys c*m in their mouth and they don’t know these guys. F*ck you. You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?”

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off His Fangs

Check out MGK's fangs on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Machine Gun Kelly on HotNewHipHop.