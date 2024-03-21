Megan Fox Clarifies Blood Drinking Rumors

Megan Fox has clarified the rumors that she drank Machine Gun Kelly's blood, confirming that it happened but denying any links to Satanism. “Everything is a matter of what you’re accustomed to or what is currently socially acceptable or normal. And back in like the ‘50s even - how many times did you see like little boys would go out with their little pop guns and they would cut their fingers and be blood brothers, right? And they’re like, ‘We’re best friends forever now.’ They would smush the blood together on their fingers. That’s not Satanic, right? That’s normal and that’s cute. It’s like that except instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth. And I don’t know why that becomes Satanic," Fox told Call Her Daddy.

Furthermore, Fox took aim at the double standard that existed around her behavior. “I understand people think are like, ‘Hey, that’s weird.’ But guess what I think is weird? I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys c-m in their mouth and they don’t know these guys. F-ck you. You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?” Fox continued.

Elsewhere, Fox broke her silence about the extent of plastic surgery she's had. “That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible. Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then," Fox told Call Her Daddy. Furthermore, she also revealed that she had her first breast enhancement surgery between filming the first two Transformers films and has since had two touch-up procedures.

Additionally, Fox dispelled a number of common rumors about her cosmetic surgery history, as well as one procedure she isn't ready to share yet. “I’ve never had a facelift of any kind. So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one or no regular brow lift. I’ve never done threads. I’ve never had [buccal fat removal] done. I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I’ll only ever put fat in. No BBL. But there’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it,” Fox added.

