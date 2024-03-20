Megan Fox Plays Coy About State Of MGK Relationship, Fans Fear Looming Breakup

Megan Fox refused to say anything more than a few coy teases when asked about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on Call Her Daddy. She called Kelly her "twin soul" and said there would be a "tether to him, no matter what." Many fans have taken this to mean that the couple is heading towards an official split. However, Fox also said that their relationship would no longer play out in the public eye.

The pair spent most of 2023 reconciling after Fox abruptly called off their wedding. According to reports, MGK has been working hard to win Fox back after being unfaithful to her. "They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together. They are engaged, but are not wedding planning," an insider told PEOPLE in the run-up to Halloween.

Megan Fox has finally broken her silence about the extent of plastic surgery she's had. “That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible. Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then," Fox told the Call Her Daddy podcast. Furthermore, she also revealed that she had her first breast enhancement surgery between filming the first two Transformers films and has since had two touch-up procedures.

Additionally, Fox dispelled a number of common rumors about her cosmetic surgery history, as well as one procedure she isn't ready to share yet. “I’ve never had a facelift of any kind. So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one or no regular brow lift. I’ve never done threads. I’ve never had [buccal fat removal] done. I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I’ll only ever put fat in. No BBL. But there’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it,” Fox added.

