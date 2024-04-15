Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Megan Fox's Comments About Wasting Energy On Boys

Fans were pretty confused by the response he gave.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1476 Views
Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro - Arrivals

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship has been turbulent for much of the time its unfolded in the public eye. Last month, Fox confirmed that the pair's engagement had officially ended and it's been on the mind of interviewers talking to her ever since. Over the weekend, she was in attendance at Coachella. Machine Gun Kelly famously claimed that he was banned from the festival for unspecified reasons. But that didn't stop an interviewer talking to Fox from asking a question that got fans thinking about mgk.

During a conversation with E! News, she was asked to give her best advice to single people. “I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby,“ and do not waste your energy on boys. All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself," Fox replied. The comments got plenty of attention online as fans reacted to what she had to say. That became the case even more when Machine Gun Kelly weighed in with his thoughts. He commented "PREACH" on a clip of the interview that Fox reposted to her Instagram, prompting fan confusion. Check out his comment below.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Machine Gun Kelly Comments On Megan Fox's Instagram

Earlier this year, mgk stunned fans by revealing his new tattoo. He took to Instagram to show off a massive area of his arms and chest that had been completely blacked out. A few weeks later he took fans behind the scenes on the painful and exhaustive process. Plenty of his fans rejected the new tat as it covered up some of the ink they had come to know and love.

What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly's vague response to Megan Fox's comments about not wasting energy on boys? Do you think her comments were a veiled critique at MGK? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly's New Tattoo Has Fans Stunned

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Avril Lavigne Performs Live At The Roxy For SiriusXM And Pandora's Small Stage Series In Los AngelesRelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly's New Tattoo Has Fans Stunned
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at Hard Rock Hotel New YorkRelationshipsMegan Fox Shares Stunning New Bikini Pics
World Premiere Of "Good Mourning"- ArrivalsRelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox: Relationship Timeline
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetRelationshipsMegan Fox Stuns In Flirty White Gown On Holiday Date With Machine Gun Kelly