Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Megan Fox's Comments About Wasting Energy On Boys

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship has been turbulent for much of the time its unfolded in the public eye. Last month, Fox confirmed that the pair's engagement had officially ended and it's been on the mind of interviewers talking to her ever since. Over the weekend, she was in attendance at Coachella. Machine Gun Kelly famously claimed that he was banned from the festival for unspecified reasons. But that didn't stop an interviewer talking to Fox from asking a question that got fans thinking about mgk.

During a conversation with E! News, she was asked to give her best advice to single people. “I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby,“ and do not waste your energy on boys. All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself," Fox replied. The comments got plenty of attention online as fans reacted to what she had to say. That became the case even more when Machine Gun Kelly weighed in with his thoughts. He commented "PREACH" on a clip of the interview that Fox reposted to her Instagram, prompting fan confusion. Check out his comment below.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Earlier this year, mgk stunned fans by revealing his new tattoo. He took to Instagram to show off a massive area of his arms and chest that had been completely blacked out. A few weeks later he took fans behind the scenes on the painful and exhaustive process. Plenty of his fans rejected the new tat as it covered up some of the ink they had come to know and love.

What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly's vague response to Megan Fox's comments about not wasting energy on boys? Do you think her comments were a veiled critique at MGK? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly's New Tattoo Has Fans Stunned

[Via]