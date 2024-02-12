Machine Gun Kelly & Sean Strickland Nearly Come To Blows During Altercation In Vegas

Sean Strickland labeled Machine Gun Kelly a "werido" and a "vampire" after a run-in in Las Vegas.

A heated confrontation between Machine Gun Kelly and Sean Strickland nearly turned physical during a Power Slap event in Las Vegas over the weekend. In a video of the incident Strickland shared on Twitter, he can be heard calling Kelly a “weirdo” and remarking: “I don’t know who the f*ck that guy is. I’m easy to find, vampire man.”

Afterward, Strickland continued trolling Kelly on Twitter. “I almost hit a vampire tonight… lol!" he wrote in one post. "They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope ass name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!?”

In more posts, Strickland referred to Kelly's partner, Megan Fox. “You guys what the f*ck is going on………. Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing….. what the actual f*ck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?!” he wrote. Strickland added: “Someone said ‘Be careful MGK doesn’t like when you make fun of Megan’ What does that even mean? Do I need to glue wood chips in hollow points? Do I need to carry a crossbow? Buy a wooden stake? Is this how I become the new blade?!?!” Check out some of Strickland's posts referencing Kelly below, as well as a clip of their altercation.

Sean Strickland Calls Out MGK

While Kelly has not spoken out on the incident, UFC president Dana White did, according to MMA Fighting. He told reporters: “You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Machine Gun Kelly and Sean Strickland on HotNewHipHop.

