Nelly’s Attorney Slams Cops Over Alleged Ecstasy Possession Arrest

According to Nelly's attorney, he was "targeted."

Earlier today, it was reported that Nelly was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the Hollywood Casino. Allegedly, officers found four ecstasy pills on his person and discovered that the artist did not have insurance. For obvious reasons, the arrest took fans by surprise. After all, Nelly is currently expecting his first child with his fiancée Ashanti. It's unclear exactly when she's due, but it looks like their baby could arrive any day now.

His attorney, however, is firing back. In a recent chat with TMZ, Scott Rosenblum told the outlet that his client was "targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer." According to him, the hitmaker had won a major jackpot at the casino. An officer then allegedly falsely claimed they needed to run a background check before giving him his winnings.

Nelly's Attorney, Scott Rosenblum, Addresses Performer's Arrest

Rapper Nelly performs onstage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom at The Greek Theatre on June 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Police claim that at this point, they learned that he had an active warrant for failing to have insurance during a previous traffic stop. After that, they reportedly cuffed the performer and walked him through the casino to be seen by everyone there. Rosenblum insists that Nelly was not given notice of the warrant, which was issued in December from a traffic stop in 2018. He thinks that if Nelly wasn't a celebrity, he simply would have been informed of the warrant and allowed to leave.