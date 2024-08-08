Nelly’s Attorney Slams Cops Over Alleged Ecstasy Possession Arrest

Earlier today, it was reported that Nelly was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the Hollywood Casino. Allegedly, officers found four ecstasy pills on his person and discovered that the artist did not have insurance. For obvious reasons, the arrest took fans by surprise. After all, Nelly is currently expecting his first child with his fiancée Ashanti. It's unclear exactly when she's due, but it looks like their baby could arrive any day now.
His attorney, however, is firing back. In a recent chat with TMZ, Scott Rosenblum told the outlet that his client was "targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer." According to him, the hitmaker had won a major jackpot at the casino. An officer then allegedly falsely claimed they needed to run a background check before giving him his winnings.
Nelly's Attorney, Scott Rosenblum, Addresses Performer's Arrest
Police claim that at this point, they learned that he had an active warrant for failing to have insurance during a previous traffic stop. After that, they reportedly cuffed the performer and walked him through the casino to be seen by everyone there. Rosenblum insists that Nelly was not given notice of the warrant, which was issued in December from a traffic stop in 2018. He thinks that if Nelly wasn't a celebrity, he simply would have been informed of the warrant and allowed to leave.
Rosenblum also claims that Nelly has not been charged with drug possession, despite previous reports. Nelly himself has yet to address the debacle, though his attorney seems confident that the case won't go anywhere. What do you think of Nelly getting arrested at a casino this morning? What about his attorney's response to the arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.