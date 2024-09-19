Nelly Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit From Former St. Lunatics Groupmates

BYCaroline Fisher278 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lovers &amp; Friends Music Festival
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Nelly performs onstage during the Lovers &amp; Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Nelly is being accused of copyright infringement and unjust enrichment.

Nelly has had a lot on his plate for the past few months. In August, he and his fiancée Ashanti welcomed their first child together. Shortly before that, he was arrested at a casino in Missouri. He was accused of ecstasy possession, which his attorney vehemently denied on his behalf. Now, according to new court documents obtained by AllHipHop, he's been hit with a $50 million lawsuit.

The lawsuit in question was reportedly filed by his former St. Lunatics groupmates Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud earlier this week. They accuse Nelly of copyright infringement and unjust enrichment. Allegedly, they didn't receive proper credit or compensation for their contributions to Country Grammar, Nelly's 2000 debut studio album.

Read More: Ashanti Opens Up About Her Baby Boy With Nelly And Shows Off Postpartum Body

Four Former St. Lunatics Members Accuse Nelly Of Copyright Infringement And Unjust Enrichment

Nelly attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

They accuse Nelly of falsely and fraudulently claiming to be the sole author of various tracks he allegedly created with St. Lunatics. These include "Batter Up," "Thicky Thick Girl," and "Steal The Show." In their lawsuit, they also allege that Nelly promised to give them credit and compensation for their contributions. According to them, they figured out that he was allegedly not telling the truth several years later in 2020.

“Despite repeated assurances by defendant Haynes that plaintiffs would receive their writing credit and publishing income for creating the Original Compositions, plaintiffs, sometime in 2020, eventually discovered that defendant Haynes had been lying to them the entire time,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiffs eventually discovered that not only did they not receive any credit as authors and/or creators of the Original Compositions, but that defendant Haynes, and others, took full credit for creating the Original Compositions contained in the Infringing Album.” What do you think of Nelly getting sued by his former St. Lunatics groupmates? Are you surprised by this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nelly's "Hot In Herre" Used To Diss Donald Trump During DNC: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...