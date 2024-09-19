Nelly Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit From Former St. Lunatics Groupmates

Nelly is being accused of copyright infringement and unjust enrichment.

Nelly has had a lot on his plate for the past few months. In August, he and his fiancée Ashanti welcomed their first child together. Shortly before that, he was arrested at a casino in Missouri. He was accused of ecstasy possession, which his attorney vehemently denied on his behalf. Now, according to new court documents obtained by AllHipHop, he's been hit with a $50 million lawsuit.

The lawsuit in question was reportedly filed by his former St. Lunatics groupmates Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud earlier this week. They accuse Nelly of copyright infringement and unjust enrichment. Allegedly, they didn't receive proper credit or compensation for their contributions to Country Grammar, Nelly's 2000 debut studio album.

Four Former St. Lunatics Members Accuse Nelly Of Copyright Infringement And Unjust Enrichment

Nelly attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

They accuse Nelly of falsely and fraudulently claiming to be the sole author of various tracks he allegedly created with St. Lunatics. These include "Batter Up," "Thicky Thick Girl," and "Steal The Show." In their lawsuit, they also allege that Nelly promised to give them credit and compensation for their contributions. According to them, they figured out that he was allegedly not telling the truth several years later in 2020.