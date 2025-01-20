Nelly Returns Fire Against St. Lunatic's Ali With New Motion In "Country Grammar" Lawsuit

Nelly is taking an assertive stance in his legal battle with former St. Lunatics bandmate Ali Jones, fighting back against a lawsuit that claims co-ownership of some of his most iconic tracks. The rapper, born Cornell Haynes Jr., has filed a motion for sanctions, accusing Ali of bringing a case that is both outdated and legally flawed. Ali, who rose to fame alongside Nelly in the early 2000s, filed the lawsuit in September 2024, alleging he is owed royalties and credit for hits like “Country Grammar” and “Batter Up.”

Mo’s legal team argues that Ali’s claims are not only unfounded but also time-barred. They highlight a 2021 letter from Nelly’s attorneys, which explicitly rejected Ali’s ownership claims. Under copyright law, this letter set off a three-year statute of limitations, making Ali’s 2024 filing too late. Nelly’s lawyers contend that Ali deliberately excluded the 2021 letter. His amended complaint called it an intentional effort to skirt legal deadlines. “Plaintiff’s counsel and Plaintiff have engaged in sanctionable conduct by omitting the dates of the express repudiation,” Mo’s attorneys stated in court filings.

Beyond the royalties dispute, Ali also accuses Nelly of copyright infringement and unjust enrichment. However, Nelly’s defense team maintains that these allegations are equally baseless. If Ali were considered a co-owner of the copyright, copyright law prevents co-owners from suing each other for infringement. Additionally, the unjust enrichment claim, according to Nelly’s attorneys, is preempted by federal copyright law and therefore irrelevant.