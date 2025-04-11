Nelly Wants Court To Impose Sanctions On Ali Jones For Dropped St. Lunatics Lawsuit

Nelly and the St. Lunatics may be going on a world tour soon, but they won't hit the road without addressing a bit of a tough situation group member Ali Jones provoked. His lawsuit against the former over his 2000 album Country Grammar caused a lot of controversy, but Jones retracted the filing on Thursday (April 10) without explanation, so we don't know if a settlement resolved this, according to Digital Music News. Now, the St. Louis rapper and his legal team want the court to impose sanctions on the Lunatic for subjecting him to a costly and "frivolous" legal battle.

"Plaintiff’s counsel succeeded in its frivolous campaign aimed at forcing [Nelly] to spend money defending Plaintiff’s ridiculous time-barred claims," defense attorneys wrote concerning the lawsuit against Nelly. "The Court is respectfully requested to retain jurisdiction and set a briefing and hearing schedule [for potential sanctions]." We will see if the other St. Lunatics members have something to say about this development, although it seems like a problem only Ali Jones will face. Of course, they all still have a lot to work around.

Why Did St. Lunatics Sue Nelly?

For those unaware, Ali Jones sued Nelly for copyright infringement and unjust enrichment, claiming he did not give the St. Lunatics the proper credit for their contributions to Country Grammar. Jones initially filed this lawsuit on behalf of the St. Lunatics. But when Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud revealed they never consented to appearing as plaintiffs in the filing, lawyers removed them from the suit. We don't know the extent to which this actually impacted the case, but it certainly proved to be an optical challenge for Jones. Nevertheless, things are over now.