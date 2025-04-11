Nelly Wants Court To Impose Sanctions On Ali Jones For Dropped St. Lunatics Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 299 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nelly Sanctions Ali Jones St Lunatics Lawsuit Hip Hop News
Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Record artist Nelly performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ali Jones accused Nelly of unjust enrichment and copyright infringement, but the rest of the St. Lunatics distanced themselves from the suit.

Nelly and the St. Lunatics may be going on a world tour soon, but they won't hit the road without addressing a bit of a tough situation group member Ali Jones provoked. His lawsuit against the former over his 2000 album Country Grammar caused a lot of controversy, but Jones retracted the filing on Thursday (April 10) without explanation, so we don't know if a settlement resolved this, according to Digital Music News. Now, the St. Louis rapper and his legal team want the court to impose sanctions on the Lunatic for subjecting him to a costly and "frivolous" legal battle.

"Plaintiff’s counsel succeeded in its frivolous campaign aimed at forcing [Nelly] to spend money defending Plaintiff’s ridiculous time-barred claims," defense attorneys wrote concerning the lawsuit against Nelly. "The Court is respectfully requested to retain jurisdiction and set a briefing and hearing schedule [for potential sanctions]." We will see if the other St. Lunatics members have something to say about this development, although it seems like a problem only Ali Jones will face. Of course, they all still have a lot to work around.

Read More: Nelly Reveals He Rushed To Marry Ashanti To Prevent Her From Becoming A "Baby Mama"

Why Did St. Lunatics Sue Nelly?

For those unaware, Ali Jones sued Nelly for copyright infringement and unjust enrichment, claiming he did not give the St. Lunatics the proper credit for their contributions to Country Grammar. Jones initially filed this lawsuit on behalf of the St. Lunatics. But when Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud revealed they never consented to appearing as plaintiffs in the filing, lawyers removed them from the suit. We don't know the extent to which this actually impacted the case, but it certainly proved to be an optical challenge for Jones. Nevertheless, things are over now.

Elsewhere, these days, Nelly is reflecting on his beefs. "I misinterpreted something when I was really new, and I wanted to apologize to him," he recently told Bootleg Kev about his Eminem feud early in his career. "I misinterpreted that he had something to say about what we were doing. When I went on MTV, I made some comments because, you know, I’m still fresh from Louis. But that wasn’t the case. Em is the GOAT. He’s so dope." Hopefully Nelly and Ali Jones can settle their differences one day, too.

Read More: Nelly Performs With St. Lunatics Despite Their Ongoing Legal Dispute

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Palm Beach Post Music St. Lunatics Officially Retract From Nelly Lawsuit, But Legal Dispute Isn't Over Yet 1098
Syndication: Palm Beach Post Music Nelly Returns Fire Against St. Lunatic's Ali With New Motion In "Country Grammar" Lawsuit 1.9K
American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special - Performances Music Nelly Fans Express Concern For Him After Alleged Drowsiness During Concert 5.6K
Lovers &amp; Friends Music Festival Music Nelly Supported By All But 1 St. Lunatics Member In Legal Dispute 1385