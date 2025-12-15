Nelly & St. Lunatics To Drop Album Executive Produced By Metro Boomin

BY Zachary Horvath 487 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies
Jul 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Music artist Nelly performs during a concert after the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross via Imagn Images
Nelly and St. Lunatics (Ali) have been going back and forth in court, but the group is still coming back together for an exciting project.

Nelly has just come through with a major announcement and it's sure to build a lot of anticipation with 2000s rap fans. During a performance on Sunday (Dec. 15), the Country Grammar artist revealed that him and his collective, St. Lunatics, are going to be dropping a new album next year. But that's not all.

In the clip caught by big_business_, the St. Louis native shared that another superstar from his hometown will be assisting its creation. "St. Lunatics 2026 executive produced by Metro Boomin. St. Louis we in the building we turning up 2026 one time!"

This is big for a couple of reasons. For starters, this will be the group's first album since their 2001 Free City. That project is home to hits like "Midwest Swing," "Let Me in Now," and more.

Secondly, this is another incredible accomplishment for Metro Boomin. Not only has he been an icon in the trap subgenre and pushed the sound further, but he's also now getting the chance to showcase what can do in a different lane.

He's already delivered on the early 2000s Atlanta sound, so there's no doubt he won't do his birthplace's aesthetic right. This will be the second time in the last three years that he's held an executive producer role. Metro last did it for Young Thug's BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

Read More: The 30 Best Rap Songs Of 2025

Nelly St. Lunatics Legal Battle

But last but not least, this is a sign that Nelly's relationship with the St. Lunatics is continuing to improve.

If you didn't know, the "Hot In Herre" hitmaker has been feuding legally with one of the members in Ali Jones. It's been going on to some extent for the last two years, although Ali did retract his copyright infringement and unjust enrichment suit in April.

He claimed Nelly didn't give the St. Lunatics proper credit for their contributions to Country Grammar. Weirdly though, Ali filed on behalf of the rest of the group, which Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud didn't consent to being a part of.

After retracting it, Nelly's team asked the court to impose sanctions on Ali for the "frivolous" suit. So, with that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Ali is going to contribute to this comeback album.

Read More: Diddy Documentaries To Revisit After Watching "The Reckoning"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Metroboomin Enter The Metroverse Comic Book Series Launch presented by Complex in partnership with Zero Zero publishing Music Metro Boomin Confirms The New Release Date For Stacked "A FUTURISTIC SUMMA" 18.2K
Nelly Sanctions Ali Jones St Lunatics Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Nelly Wants Court To Impose Sanctions On Ali Jones For Dropped St. Lunatics Lawsuit 2.3K
Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images Music Nelly Responds To St. Lunatics' Ali With Group's History: "Actual Factuals" 103.1K
Erykah Badu The Alchemist Release Date Collab Album Hip Hop News Music Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Announce Release Date For Collab Album "Abi & Alan" 3.0K
Comments 0