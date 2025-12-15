Nelly has just come through with a major announcement and it's sure to build a lot of anticipation with 2000s rap fans. During a performance on Sunday (Dec. 15), the Country Grammar artist revealed that him and his collective, St. Lunatics, are going to be dropping a new album next year. But that's not all.

In the clip caught by big_business_, the St. Louis native shared that another superstar from his hometown will be assisting its creation. "St. Lunatics 2026 executive produced by Metro Boomin. St. Louis we in the building we turning up 2026 one time!"

This is big for a couple of reasons. For starters, this will be the group's first album since their 2001 Free City. That project is home to hits like "Midwest Swing," "Let Me in Now," and more.

Secondly, this is another incredible accomplishment for Metro Boomin. Not only has he been an icon in the trap subgenre and pushed the sound further, but he's also now getting the chance to showcase what can do in a different lane.

He's already delivered on the early 2000s Atlanta sound, so there's no doubt he won't do his birthplace's aesthetic right. This will be the second time in the last three years that he's held an executive producer role. Metro last did it for Young Thug's BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

Nelly St. Lunatics Legal Battle

But last but not least, this is a sign that Nelly's relationship with the St. Lunatics is continuing to improve.

If you didn't know, the "Hot In Herre" hitmaker has been feuding legally with one of the members in Ali Jones. It's been going on to some extent for the last two years, although Ali did retract his copyright infringement and unjust enrichment suit in April.

He claimed Nelly didn't give the St. Lunatics proper credit for their contributions to Country Grammar. Weirdly though, Ali filed on behalf of the rest of the group, which Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud didn't consent to being a part of.