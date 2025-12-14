Reginae Carter Lost Disney Collab Due To Mack Maine's Creepy Miley Cyrus Bar

For those unaware, when the Young Money song "Every Girl" dropped in 2009, Maine had an infamous bar about the then-16-year-old singer. "In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus," he rapped. The verse only got more shocking from there, but that's not the point. The point is that this apparently blocked Reginae from a big opportunity.

"I got to do music because of my dad's rapping," she expressed. "Because of who my dad is, people are going to put that on me. Even with Disney Channel. My uncle [Maine] had a song that says, 'In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus.' I wanted to do something for Disney. Couldn't. 'Cause my uncle said, 'In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus.' [Disney] don't play! They don't play!"

Mack Maine On "Every Girl"

This isn't the first time Mack Maine's Miley Cyrus bar has recently resurfaced. Of course, you will often find in on "Worst Hip-Hop Lyrics" lists or discussions these days. But there are other contexts that brought it up with more intent.

For example, when Maine supported Drake in his battle against Kendrick Lamar, fans brought up these lyrics in relation to Drizzy's own allegations regarding grooming and minors. But we hadn't heard of it having a tangible impact until now.

Miley Cyrus' Response