Reginae Carter Lost Disney Collab Due To Mack Maine's Creepy Miley Cyrus Bar

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 659 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Reginae Carter Disney Collab Mack Maine Miley Cyrus Bar Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Reginae Carter attends 21 Savage's 8th Annual Birthday Party: Showtime At The Apollo on October 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter brought up Mack Maine's infamous Miley Cyrus bar on the 2009 Young Money track "Every Girl."

As the daughter of Lil Wayne, few people have better insight into the Young Money days as the Heir Time podcast host Reginae Carter. On the latest episode of the show uploaded on Thursday (December 11), she sat down with Fat Joe's daughter Azzy Milan to talk about growing up with rap stars and much more. However, when talking about what folks assume about them based on being MCs' daughters, Carter brought up Miley Cyrus and Young Moolah mainstay and president Mack Maine in a not-so-flattering way.

For those unaware, when the Young Money song "Every Girl" dropped in 2009, Maine had an infamous bar about the then-16-year-old singer. "In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus," he rapped. The verse only got more shocking from there, but that's not the point. The point is that this apparently blocked Reginae from a big opportunity.

"I got to do music because of my dad's rapping," she expressed. "Because of who my dad is, people are going to put that on me. Even with Disney Channel. My uncle [Maine] had a song that says, 'In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus.' I wanted to do something for Disney. Couldn't. 'Cause my uncle said, 'In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus.' [Disney] don't play! They don't play!"

Read More: Reginae Carter Blames "This Generation" For Why She's Single

Mack Maine On "Every Girl"

This isn't the first time Mack Maine's Miley Cyrus bar has recently resurfaced. Of course, you will often find in on "Worst Hip-Hop Lyrics" lists or discussions these days. But there are other contexts that brought it up with more intent.

For example, when Maine supported Drake in his battle against Kendrick Lamar, fans brought up these lyrics in relation to Drizzy's own allegations regarding grooming and minors. But we hadn't heard of it having a tangible impact until now.

Miley Cyrus' Response

As for Miley Cyrus' response to the matter, she tweeted at Mack Maine back in 2012 joking about how she's "sooooo damn cute." But since then, it seems like neither party has really talked about that infamous lyric. We'll see if that changes with Reginae Carter's recent reflection on the matter.

Read More: TDE Versus Young Money: Mack Maine Trolls Punch In Comical Back & Forth Over Drake Diss

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
GRAMMY U Conference Music Mack Maine Called Out For Uncomfortable Miley Cyrus Comments After Voicing Drake Support 2.0K
The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Show Music Pharrell Teases Miley Cyrus Collaboration 626
beyonce II most wanted Songs Beyonce & Miley Cyrus Deliver A Stunning Duet On "II MOST WANTED" 2.9K
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Pop Culture Halsey Defends Miley Cyrus From Troll Who Says "You Shouldn’t Date Bi People" 1.6K
Comments 0