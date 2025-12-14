Reginae Carter Lost Disney Collab Due To Mack Maine's Creepy Miley Cyrus Bar

As the daughter of Lil Wayne, few people have better insight into the Young Money days as the Heir Time podcast host Reginae Carter. On the latest episode of the show uploaded on Thursday (December 11), she sat down with Fat Joe's daughter Azzy Milan to talk about growing up with rap stars and much more. However, when talking about what folks assume about them based on being MCs' daughters, Carter brought up Miley Cyrus and Young Moolah mainstay and president Mack Maine in a not-so-flattering way.
For those unaware, when the Young Money song "Every Girl" dropped in 2009, Maine had an infamous bar about the then-16-year-old singer. "In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus," he rapped. The verse only got more shocking from there, but that's not the point. The point is that this apparently blocked Reginae from a big opportunity.
"I got to do music because of my dad's rapping," she expressed. "Because of who my dad is, people are going to put that on me. Even with Disney Channel. My uncle [Maine] had a song that says, 'In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus.' I wanted to do something for Disney. Couldn't. 'Cause my uncle said, 'In about three years, holler at me, Miley Cyrus.' [Disney] don't play! They don't play!"
Mack Maine On "Every Girl"
This isn't the first time Mack Maine's Miley Cyrus bar has recently resurfaced. Of course, you will often find in on "Worst Hip-Hop Lyrics" lists or discussions these days. But there are other contexts that brought it up with more intent.
For example, when Maine supported Drake in his battle against Kendrick Lamar, fans brought up these lyrics in relation to Drizzy's own allegations regarding grooming and minors. But we hadn't heard of it having a tangible impact until now.
Miley Cyrus' Response
As for Miley Cyrus' response to the matter, she tweeted at Mack Maine back in 2012 joking about how she's "sooooo damn cute." But since then, it seems like neither party has really talked about that infamous lyric. We'll see if that changes with Reginae Carter's recent reflection on the matter.