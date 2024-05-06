Mack Maine Called Out For Uncomfortable Miley Cyrus Comments After Voicing Drake Support

BYCole Blake532 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GRAMMY U Conference
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 07: Mack Maine attends the GRAMMY U Conference at Gibson Guitar Showroom on April 7, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/WireImage)

Mack Maine weighing in has caused controversy.

Mack Maine is facing backlash on social media for voicing his support for Drake on Twitter following the release of "The Heart Part 6." On the song, Drake denies the pedophile accusations Kendrick Lamar made against him. Fans resurfaced multiple creepy comments Maine has made about Miley Cyrus from over the years in response to him sharing the track.

For starters, one user brought up Young Money’s “Every Girl," on which Maine raps: “In about three years, holla at me, Miley Cyrus." Other fans shared a tweet from 2009 in which Mack allegedly wrote: "Happy bdayyyyyyyyyy 2 my babygirl Miley Cyrus….17yrs old…1 more yr… luv.”

Read More: TDE Versus Young Money: Mack Maine Trolls Punch In Comical Back & Forth Over Drake Diss

Mack Maine Poses With Drake In Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Mack Maine and Drake as he host Halloween. Eve>> at Story Nightclub on October 30, 2014, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

As for "The Heart Part 6," Drake denies ever having an inappropriate relationship with Millie Bobbie Brown. He also raps: “I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected/ If I was f*cking young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested/ I’m way too famous for this shit you just suggested." Check out Maine's post about the drama as well as the response from his followers below.

Mack Maine Faces Backlash Online For Drake Support

Prior to the release of "The Heart Part 6," Lamar had dropped back-to-back diss tracks aimed at Drake in the way of "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Maine is far from the only rapper to react to the back-and-forth online in recent days. Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, and several more artists have been sharing their thoughts on the beef as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mack Maine Net Worth 2024: What Is Young Money's President Worth?

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Celebrities At Paris Saint-Germain v ESTAC TroyesMusicDJ Akademiks, Rick Ross, & More React To Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss30.4K
2023 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - ShowMusicTDE Versus Young Money: Mack Maine Trolls Punch In Comical Back & Forth Over Drake Diss10.2K
Wicked Featuring 21 SavageMusicDrake Addresses Kendrick Lamar's Pedophile Claims On New Diss, "The Heart Part 6," Fans Have Mixed Feelings1.5K
mack maineMusicMack Maine Net Worth 2024: What Is Young Money President Worth?12.6K