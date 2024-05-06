Mack Maine Called Out For Uncomfortable Miley Cyrus Comments After Voicing Drake Support

Mack Maine is facing backlash on social media for voicing his support for Drake on Twitter following the release of "The Heart Part 6." On the song, Drake denies the pedophile accusations Kendrick Lamar made against him. Fans resurfaced multiple creepy comments Maine has made about Miley Cyrus from over the years in response to him sharing the track.

For starters, one user brought up Young Money’s “Every Girl," on which Maine raps: “In about three years, holla at me, Miley Cyrus." Other fans shared a tweet from 2009 in which Mack allegedly wrote: "Happy bdayyyyyyyyyy 2 my babygirl Miley Cyrus….17yrs old…1 more yr… luv.”

Mack Maine Poses With Drake In Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Mack Maine and Drake as he host Halloween. Eve>> at Story Nightclub on October 30, 2014, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

As for "The Heart Part 6," Drake denies ever having an inappropriate relationship with Millie Bobbie Brown. He also raps: “I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected/ If I was f*cking young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested/ I’m way too famous for this shit you just suggested." Check out Maine's post about the drama as well as the response from his followers below.

Mack Maine Faces Backlash Online For Drake Support

Prior to the release of "The Heart Part 6," Lamar had dropped back-to-back diss tracks aimed at Drake in the way of "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Maine is far from the only rapper to react to the back-and-forth online in recent days. Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, and several more artists have been sharing their thoughts on the beef as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

