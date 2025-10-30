Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj took to X to reveal that various people had made unauthorized charges on her American Express card. She claimed to be out of about $25K as a result. She even said that some of the individuals responsible had been defrauding her for years. Of course, this quickly led to speculation about who exactly could be involved. Some fans began to suspect Rah Ali, prompting her to set the record straight.

She broke her silence recently in an emotional open letter on X, denying the allegations and calling out Nicki for turning on her. "Throughout the duration of our friendship, I have been nothing but loyal and genuine,” the personality wrote in part. “Even if you’re going through a hard time right now, I can’t allow you to destroy me and the business I’ve built.”

“You’ve empowered and given license to others to spread deplorable lies about me, smearing my character and throwing away the friendship,” she continued. “To be lied on by someone you don’t know is one thing; for it to come from you is unimaginable.”

Nicki Minaj Credit Card Fraud

“Mrs. Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, let’s stop playing games with our lives," Rah concluded. "Show the evidence or apologize instead of sensationalizing headlines. Get offline and seek help. Reclaim your peace, your time, and your crown.” At the time of writing, Nicki has not publicly addressed the letter.

Rah Ali isn't the only person fans think could allegedly be involved in the credit card fraud scandal, either. Shortly after Nicki made her claims, Tasha K hopped on X to allege that Nicki had already taken legal action against one of the perpetrators.