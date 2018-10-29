Rah Ali
- GossipAri Fletcher Fires Back At Rah Ali For "Demon" Diss, Claims To Have Her Address"Rah you ready to wake up out your sleep in cold sweats again," Ari Fletcher warns.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Got Punched By Rah Ali, Jason Lee ClaimsJason Lee says that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's fight at the 2018 Harper's Bazaar NYFW party sparked his own beef with Nicki.By Caroline Fisher
- AnticsCardi B Engages In Twitter War With Person Who Attacked Singer Over Legal CaseThe person is a Nicki Minaj superfan who also claimed Offset slept with Saweetie, to which Cardi adamantly denied.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuando Rondo Questions Why Outlets Are Focused On His Life More Than MusicThe rapper called out social media, interviewers, and YouTubers for being too concerned with his personal life.By Erika Marie
- GramTommie Lee Blasts Rah Ali For Posting About Her Daughter: "Miserable B*tch"Ali's blog reshared a post made by Tommie's teen daughter & she went off on Ali in a scathing comment.By Erika Marie
- BeefCardi B & Rah Ali Reignite Feud Over Another Rapper Dissing Kulture: ReportRah Ali posted a rapper slinging a diss to Cardi, but they bad-mouthed little Kulture in the process & Cardi wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- BeefRah Ali Blasts Ari Fletcher After Receiving Cease & Desist LetterRah's company received the note from Ari's attorney months after the two women had a fight on social media.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Has Ari Fletcher Count His Money As Rapper Flexes Stacks Of CashThe couple proves that regardless of the rumors, they're still going strong.By Erika Marie
- BeefRah Ali Accuses Ari Fletcher Cheating On Moneybagg YoThe reality star spoke about why she and Ari have been at odds, claiming that Ari has been sleeping with her ex for nearly a year.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Threatens To "Beat The Baby Out" Of Nicki Minaj's Pregnant Friend Rah AliRah Ali posted a story about Ari Fletcher that she was unhappy about, threatening to "beat the baby out" of the pregnant blogger who recently suffered a miscarriage.By Alex Zidel
- BeefCardi B & Rah Ali Are Back At Each Others Necks On TwitterEven though it's been months since we've heard anything from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, the feud between Bardi and Rah Ali continues. By Aron A.
- BeefRah Ali Wrecks Cardi B & Her Best FriendRah Ali came for Cardi B and Star Brim, but she did so in the calmest manner possible.By Alex Zidel
- BeefCardi B Defends Star Brim After Rah Ali Calls Star A "Bum Ass B*tch"The two-year-old New York Fashion Week beef has been reignited.By Lynn S.
- BeefRah Ali Talks Cardi B & Apologizing To Diddy Over Fight With Sky From "BIC"Nicki Minaj's bestie tackles "Headline Heat."By Erika Marie
- MusicRah Ali Thinks Remy Ma is "Furious" Over Megan Thee Stallion Out-Succeeding HerThe "scallywag" drama continues.By Erika Marie
- GossipNicki Minaj's Homegirl Rah Ali Throws Mad Shade At Cardi B's Best FriendThere are levels to this beef.By Alex Zidel
- BeefCardi B's Best Friend On Nicki Minaj Fight: "I Would Have Spanked Rah Ali"Star Brim says she would have dragged Rah Ali and Nicki Minaj if she were at the party.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRah Ali Talks About What Led To Her Losing Her Baby At Five MonthsShe shares what happened the day tragedy occurred.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Offers Support To Rah Ali After She Loses Baby To Premature BirthReports state that Rah went into labor days ago, five months into her pregnancy.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj & Cardi B Call A Truce After A Day Of Intense Online FeudingAre Nicki and Cardi playing nice?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B Hits Nicki Minaj With A Scathing Clapback In 10-Post Instagram Rant"You lie so much you can't even keep up with your lies."By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Rah Ali "Beat Cardi B's Ass Hard" During Shoe-Throwing FightNicki Minaj wants Cardi B and her family to leave her alone.By Alex Zidel