Cardi B and Rah Ali have been at odds since getting into a fight at an afterparty for New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Cardi B says she recently ran into Rah Ali at an airport in Cannes, France and got into a fiery confrontation with her. The two have been feuding for years after getting into a fight at a New York Fashion Week afterparty over Nicki Minaj in 2018. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, Cardi discussed the incident, admitting that she threw a speaker at Ali, as caught by AllHipHop.

“That’s where I’m a pop it off,” Cardi said, explaining they were at a private lounge. “If you thought I was going to let that sh*t fly, you out of your f*cking mind... I can’t live and die knowing that somebody did put they hands on me and I never did nothing back. B*tch, I’m from the Bronx, you from the Bronx. You know what’s up.”

From there, she claimed that the drama began with Ali staring her down in the lounge. “So that’s when I threw a JBL speaker on her head,” she said. “And she said, ‘You feel better about yourself?’ She’s acting like she’s gonna fight, but she wasn’t really like aggressive.” She added that security stepped in before the drama could escalate any further.

Rah Ali's Response To Cardi B

Rah Ali has since addressed the incident in a series of posts on X. In doing so, she shut down the idea of getting hit by a speaker. "I will always be ready to protect myself at all cost, however at this stage in my life I’m not interested in making poor choices," she wrote. "Anything and everything I execute is thoroughly calculated. With that being said, had anyone in this whole world hit ME in my head with a speaker, you in fact would be viewing footage of me in handcuffs. I promise to God that did not happen."

Ali concluded: "If it makes her feel better, I encourage you all to support that version. Mentally I can handle it, I don’t mind. I will NOT be on this app acting a fool, all updates are on @its_onsite. IG page. Have a successful and peaceful day."

The run-in with Rah Ali comes as Cardi B is preparing to finally release her long-awaited sophomore album. Am I the Drama? will be dropping on September 19, 2025, through Atlantic Records.

