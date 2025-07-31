Cardi B may be going through some legal trouble right now, but she's been able to dodge some heavier risks here and there. When it comes to her lawsuit over allegedly assaulting a security guard in 2018, she reportedly won't have to face scrutiny for her past.

According to Billboard, the judge in the Bronx femcee's case ruled on Wednesday (July 30) that the guard accusing her can't tell jurors about her past as a stripper or her legal issues before this alleged incident. The security official, Emani Ellis, worked at an OBGYN office, specifically the Beverly Hills Medical Center. At the time of the alleged assault, Cardi was four months pregnant and was at the facility to visit her OBGYN.

Elsewhere, the assault and battery trial begins on August 11, if everything goes according to schedule. "Defendant’s prior acts and alleged prior acts, as well as prior involvement in exotic dancing or any gang associations, have no apparent probative value, and any references thereto would be unduly prejudicial and likely to confuse the jury and result in an undue waste of time," Los Angeles County Judge Ian C. Fusselman expressed in Wednesday's order.

Cardi B Lawsuit

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the past, Cardi B's been open about her stripper days and denied alleged connections to gang members. In addition, the order excludes mention of alleged "prior bad acts" like previous civil and criminal processes she's faced. Not only that, but Judge Fusselman's ruling also splits the August trial into two parts: one which will determine the superstar's liability concerning assault and battery, and a potential follow-up to assess any hypothetical monetary damages.

As for the accusations against Cardi B themselves, Emani Ellis alleges that Cardi swung at her and scratched her face with her long fingernails, leading to surgery. On the other hand, Cardi alleges that they only had a verbal spat after she heard Ellis tell someone about her OBGYN visit. At the time, she wanted to keep the pregnancy a secret.