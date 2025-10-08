Stefon Diggs is facing a new lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, for allegedly assaulting her and pressuring her into silence. Diggs previously accused her of assault in a separate lawsuit against her and her friend, Brianna Mack, in February. In Hernandez's new filing, she denied the allegation and labeled him the aggressor.

Hernandez alleges Diggs punched her in the back of the head on June 7, 2024, leaving her with a concussion, according to Page Six. Additionally, she claims the New England Patriots star “mounted an effort to induce [Hernandez] into signing a non-disclosure agreement so that Diggs’ malicious and egregious act would be kept from the NFL and from public view.” In turn, Hernandez is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages, citing medical costs, emotional distress, and physical injuries.

As for Diggs' lawsuit, he alleged that Hernandez was the one who hit him on the same day. “Hernandez burst through the bathroom and into the gaming room, visibly intoxicated and upset,” his lawsuit claims. “[Diggs] told Hernandez to leave, but she refused. [Diggs] attempted to diffuse the situation by attempting to remove himself from Jones’ line of fire, but she continued to castigate him."

He says Hernandez's case is an attempt at getting money from him and isn't based in reality. “Said simply, [Diggs] brings this case because he will not be victimized by the attempts of defendants to extort money from him,” his attorney stated. “It is defendants who are liable to [Diggs], not the other way around.” He added that Hernandez and Mack “tried to use their newly spun tale to extort millions of dollars from [Diggs].”

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Relationship

After his relationship with Hernandez, Stefon Diggs began dating Cardi B. The two confirmed their relationship, earlier this year, and announced they are expecting their first child together, last month.