Stefon Diggs Hit With Bombshell Assault Lawsuit From His Ex-Girlfriend

BY Cole Blake
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks with a sidelines reporter before the Bills home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. © Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The lawsuit comes as Stefon Diggs and Cardi B announced that they are expecting their first child together, last month.

Stefon Diggs is facing a new lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, for allegedly assaulting her and pressuring her into silence. Diggs previously accused her of assault in a separate lawsuit against her and her friend, Brianna Mack, in February. In Hernandez's new filing, she denied the allegation and labeled him the aggressor.

Hernandez alleges Diggs punched her in the back of the head on June 7, 2024, leaving her with a concussion, according to Page Six. Additionally, she claims the New England Patriots star “mounted an effort to induce [Hernandez] into signing a non-disclosure agreement so that Diggs’ malicious and egregious act would be kept from the NFL and from public view.” In turn, Hernandez is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages, citing medical costs, emotional distress, and physical injuries.

As for Diggs' lawsuit, he alleged that Hernandez was the one who hit him on the same day. “Hernandez burst through the bathroom and into the gaming room, visibly intoxicated and upset,” his lawsuit claims. “[Diggs] told Hernandez to leave, but she refused. [Diggs] attempted to diffuse the situation by attempting to remove himself from Jones’ line of fire, but she continued to castigate him."

He says Hernandez's case is an attempt at getting money from him and isn't based in reality. “Said simply, [Diggs] brings this case because he will not be victimized by the attempts of defendants to extort money from him,” his attorney stated. “It is defendants who are liable to [Diggs], not the other way around.” He added that Hernandez and Mack “tried to use their newly spun tale to extort millions of dollars from [Diggs].”

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Relationship
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

After his relationship with Hernandez, Stefon Diggs began dating Cardi B. The two confirmed their relationship, earlier this year, and announced they are expecting their first child together, last month.

Cardi initially confirmed the pregnancy news during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “Yes, I am [pregnant],” she said on the show. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs … I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. And, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

