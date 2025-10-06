Stefon Diggs & The New England Patriots Get Rowdy To NBA YoungBoy Much To The Chagrin Of Team Staff

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was turnt up after last night's win against the Buffalo Bills, leading to a locker room party.

Stefon Diggs is having a good time right now. He is expecting a child with Cardi B, and now, he is playing for one of the most historic teams in the NFL. Overall, the expectations were low for the New England Patriots this season. However, they have actually been quite good.

Last night, they played against the Buffalo Bills, and against all odds, they came away with a massive win. They are currently 3-2, and are looking to make a splash in the AFC East. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Diggs was feeling pretty good after last night's win.

In fact, the entire team was turnt up last night, and it led to a huge party inside the locker room, which eventually turned into an Instagram Livestream. Thankfully, Diggs waited until after his coach was done speaking, unlike Antonio Brown.

As you can see below, the team was blasting "Shot Callin" by NBA YoungBoy, and it seemed like a good time. Unfortunately, a staff member came up to the players and told them to tone it down.

NBA YoungBoy - Shot Callin

At the end of the day, Diggs and the Patriots have every reason to be excited right now. The team is in a very good place, and it seems like the Patriots could sneak their way into the postseason.

In the post-Tom Brady era, New England has struggled. They tried to get Mac Jones to be a star, but it just didn't work. Now, they have Drake Maye, and he is panning out a lot better than hoped. Still, he has a long way to go before he is a true superstar.

As for Diggs, he will be happy to get his targets, and run up the stats. Only time will tell whether or not he can add a Super Bowl to his resume.

