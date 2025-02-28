Stefon Diggs & Ex Girlfriend Mulan Hernandez Trade Abuse Allegations Over Diggs' Lawsuit

Stefon Diggs launched a bombshell lawsuit against his ex girlfriend Mulan Hernandez (real name Mia Jones) and her friend Brianna "Brii" Mack, per Harris County court documents from Wednesday night (February 26) reportedly obtained by Chron. The six-count filing accuses reality TV star Hernandez of punching the injured Houston Texans wide receiver and free agent's chest, threatening him with a deadly weapon, extortion, destruction of property, trespassing, and more. Now, the Basketball Wives Orlando star is clapping back with abuse and assault allegations of her own, along with a photo of alleged hospital records.

"On June 7th Stefon Diggs [assaulted me from behind] at our residence," Mulan Hernandez alleged via her Instagram Story about the supposed new flame of Cardi B. "An incident that resulted in a concussion. Months later when the mediation HIS LEGAL TEAM REQUESTED did not pan out in his favor [they struck me] with this FABRICATED STORY publicly. This is clearly an attempt to try [and] get ahead of the truth that is to come. I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED NOR SILENCED. Having to relive this moment is very traumatic for me especially in my time of healing. Domestic violence is something I do not wish on anyone [and] everything that is done in the dark will come to the light."

Who Is Mulan Hernandez?

These days, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's budding romance is what circles the NFL player in the headlines, but this is a different beast entirely. For those unaware, Mulan Hernandez is a reality television star that appeared on Basketball Wives Orlando. Diggs' team denies her assault claims. "There were threats coming from [Hernandez] that he had to pay her money or she was going to go public and ruin his career," attorney Kent Schaffer reportedly told Chron on Thursday (February 27). "We're kind of at the point where the threats have to stop. That's why [we made] the decision... to go ahead and file. At some point, it just has to end."