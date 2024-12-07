DJ Akademiks Accuses Stefon Diggs Of Stealing Rappers' Girls Amid Yung Miami Rumors

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks has a lot to say about Stefon Diggs' dating life.

Earlier this month, Yung Miami was spotted at a restaurant in Miami on the same evening as Stefon Diggs. The former City Girl also shared a photo from what fans speculated to be his birthday celebration, which she quickly deleted. Of course, this led to theories that the two of them were an item, which she seemingly addressed in a series of carefree tweets shortly after. "I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!!" she posted earlier this week. "Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!"

Regardless, DJ Akademiks reacted to her being seen at the same location as Diggs during a recent stream. He made some shocking claims about the athlete in the process, which are all unconfirmed. "I'm gonna say this now, I might be corrected later, but I've been hearing all about him... I told you he's f*cking like five other n****s' girls in the music industry. This n***a, he's the definition of community d*ck," he alleged.

DJ Akademiks Discusses Stefon Diggs' Alleged Dating Life

Akademiks continued, praising Diggs for not spending any real money on these alleged relationships. "I hear some of them are spending money to be with him," he also alleged. This isn't the first time DJ Akademiks has had something to say about Diggs' dating life, however. He also accused him of being romantically involved with Cardi B amid her divorce from Offset earlier this year. "Shout out to Stefon Diggs, man... By the way, there's two more rappers, he's f***ing y'all b***hes now, too. I'll tell y'all, but y'all got to DM me. I got all the information for y'all, alright? Stefon Diggs is f***ing two other active rappers' b***hes," he alleged at the time.

She didn't shut these rumors down directly but made it clear that they were nothing to take too seriously. "The internet is ins*ne," she said. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny." 

