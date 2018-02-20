Mulan
- Movies#BoycottMulan Movement Starts In Response To Lead Actress' Stance On Hong KongA "#BoycottMulan" movement has begun in response to resurfaced tweets from lead actress Liu Yifei.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDisney's "Mulan" Drops Epic & Nostalgic New TrailerA Disney classic gets a new makeover. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Mulan" Boycotted After Its Star Shared Support For Hong Kong Police During ProtestsLiu Yifei is facing a ton of backlash. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDisney Reveals Official Trailer To "Mulan" Live Action-RemakeAre you ready for the new "Mulan?"By Aida C.
- SportsVictor Oladipo Reveals Pre-Game Routine: Movies And Noodles"I watch the same four, five movies all the time before I go to sleep."By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyMcDonald's Is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks To "Rick And Morty"Szechuan sauce for the win!By Chantilly Post