Recently, some bizarre rumors about Cardi B began circulating online, prompting the femcee to set the record straight. Earlier this week, fans noticed that she removed any and all posts featuring Stefon Diggs from her Instagram profile.

Given the fact that they just hard-launched their relationship at a Knicks game last month, the bold move sparked speculation that something went wrong. One social media user even shared a post alleging that Diggs ended things with the performer over her "BBL smell."

During a rant on Twitter Spaces, Cardi made it known that this is far from the truth, and slammed anyone saying otherwise. "First of all, I don't know who made that up," she began, as captured by Coffee City on YouTube. "But b*tch, that's you ... That's on you, b*tch. That could never be me."

Cardi went on to remind critics that she used to be a stripper, which called for top-tier hygiene at all times. "B*tch, I was a f*cking stripper, you had to smell good all the time," she said. "I was raised by women, like please."

Cardi B BBL Smell

Cardi isn't the only one who's denied the ridiculous rumor in recent days either. Diggs himself called "Cap" on it in an Instagram comment earlier this week, indicating that he and the Bronx baddie are still very much an item.

Strange rumors are far from all keeping Cardi busy these days, however. She's also preparing to unleash her eagerly anticipated sophomore album Am I The Drama?, which is slated for release on September 19.