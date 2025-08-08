Cardi B is one femcee who never hesitates to speak her mind, and sometimes, this gets her into some trouble. Earlier this week, for example, she hopped online to let her supporters know that she underestimated the amount of 3XL t-shirts she should have stocked for her upcoming album.

“We really underestimated the box sets,” she explained on Instagram Live, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. “So the box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat f*cks—clearly you guys are fat as f*ck, no Chick-fil-A for y'all.”

“Now, knowing that my fans is fat—I can't even make fun of fat people no more," she added. "Don't call me fatphobic, y'all, ‘cause everybody make fun of my BBL.” While Cardi asked to be spared, she still received some backlash for her remarks, which she addressed during another Instagram Live session recently. According to her, she makes fun of everybody, and nobody should take her jokes to heart.

Cardi B BBL Rumor

"It's never that serious," she said. "Don't cry about it. Listen, people make fun of my BBL all the time ... It got to the point that when people talk sh*t about my body I don't even care no more. You want to know why? 'Cause I'm content with how I look and I'm not laying on that table no more. I'm 33 and I'm old as f*ck and I got sh*t to do."

This isn't the first time Cardi has had to set the record straight, however. Last month, she also took to social media to address viral rumors that Stefon Diggs left her over the smell of her BBL. She said this couldn't be further from the truth, noting how as a former stripper, she has top-tier hygiene.