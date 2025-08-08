Cardi B Shuts Down Fatphobia Accusations Amid Backlash Over Merch Jokes

BY Caroline Fisher 298 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Fatphobia Accusations Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Cardi B announced that she underestimated the amount of 3XL t-shirts she'd need to stock, calling her fans "fat f*cks."

Cardi B is one femcee who never hesitates to speak her mind, and sometimes, this gets her into some trouble. Earlier this week, for example, she hopped online to let her supporters know that she underestimated the amount of 3XL t-shirts she should have stocked for her upcoming album.

“We really underestimated the box sets,” she explained on Instagram Live, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. “So the box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat f*cks—clearly you guys are fat as f*ck, no Chick-fil-A for y'all.”

“Now, knowing that my fans is fat—I can't even make fun of fat people no more," she added. "Don't call me fatphobic, y'all, ‘cause everybody make fun of my BBL.” While Cardi asked to be spared, she still received some backlash for her remarks, which she addressed during another Instagram Live session recently. According to her, she makes fun of everybody, and nobody should take her jokes to heart.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Unveils A List Of High-Profile Women That Have Allegedly Slept With Offset

Cardi B BBL Rumor

"It's never that serious," she said. "Don't cry about it. Listen, people make fun of my BBL all the time ... It got to the point that when people talk sh*t about my body I don't even care no more. You want to know why? 'Cause I'm content with how I look and I'm not laying on that table no more. I'm 33 and I'm old as f*ck and I got sh*t to do."

This isn't the first time Cardi has had to set the record straight, however. Last month, she also took to social media to address viral rumors that Stefon Diggs left her over the smell of her BBL. She said this couldn't be further from the truth, noting how as a former stripper, she has top-tier hygiene.

"First of all, I don't know who made that up," she began at the time. "But b*tch, that's you ... That's on you, b*tch. That could never be me."

Read More: Cardi B’s Microphone Thrown At A Fan Returns To eBay For Best Offer

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Rumor Stefon Diggs BBL Smell Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Addresses Bizarre Rumor That Stefon Diggs Left Her Over BBL Smell 38.6K
2024 PrizePicks World Championship Pop Culture Rubi Rose Takes A Firm Stance Against BBLs 2.0K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Troll IG BBL Smell Rumor Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Troll Each Other On IG Over BBL Smell Rumor 13.0K
2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Lizzo Is Sick Of People Commenting On Her Weight 2.9K
Comments 0