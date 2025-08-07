The microphone Cardi B famously threw at a fan during a Las Vegas performance is back on the market, reigniting controversy and attracting a staggering asking price. TMZ broke the news on August 7.

The mic first drew headlines in 2023 when its original owner, Scott Fisher, attempted to auction it for $100,000. The sale collapsed after prank bidders inflated their offers, with the final purchase price settling at just $2,550. Now, the current owner—who has chosen to remain anonymous—believes its notoriety and cultural value have grown enough to justify a price tag as high as $1 million.

According to the seller, serious offers have already reached $40,000. Before relisting the item, he contacted the attorney representing “Jane Doe,” the woman suing Cardi B over the incident, offering her first rights to buy the mic. She declined. The owner says Cardi’s recent appearance at WWE SummerSlam, coupled with the announcement of her upcoming album, has made now the ideal time to capitalize on renewed public attention.

Cardi B Microphone On eBay

The eBay listing for the microphone promises to donate a portion of the proceeds to the NAACP. The seller has publicly expressed sympathy for Jane Doe, but the decision to resell the item could further inflame the ongoing legal dispute. In court filings, Jane Doe claims the initial auction intensified her emotional distress. She is seeking damages for assault, battery, and related claims stemming from the 2023 concert incident.

Cardi B’s attorney, Drew Findling, has described the lawsuit as opportunistic, but the case is moving forward. Meanwhile, the microphone—once a simple piece of stage equipment—has evolved into a controversial pop culture artifact. Its journey reflects broader debates over celebrity accountability, the behavior of fans at live shows, and the ethics of monetizing infamous moments.

Whether the sale will approach the million-dollar mark remains uncertain. Yet the microphone now stands as both a collector’s item and a lightning rod, symbolizing a split-second decision that went viral and has since been replayed, debated, and litigated.