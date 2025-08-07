News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
hot mic
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Cardi B’s Microphone Thrown At A Fan Returns To eBay For Best Offer
Cardi B’s forthcoming album, Am I The Drama?, will be released on September 19. The album will include the hit song “Outside.”
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 07, 2025
425 Views