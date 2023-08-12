$100K Cardi B Mic Auction Falls Through

The eBay auction to sell the microphone Cardi B threw into the crowd at a show in Vegas has hit a snag. As Cardi performed “Kodak Yellow”, an audience member threw their drink at the rapper. In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the offender before security intervened. Various stories have since emerged about the incident, including footage of Cardi asking to have water poured on her. Cardi was also briefly treated as a suspect in a battery case. The woman who the mic struck, who claims not to be the same woman as the one who threw the drink at Cardi, attempted to press charges.

After closing with a top bid of $99,900, the winning bidder failed to pay up. Per Scott Fisher, the man behind the auction, the bidder didn’t pay within an established 48-hour window and did not respond to multiple messages. Fisher had planned to donate the proceeds to charity and will contact the second-highest bidder instead. If that also falls through, Fisher has said that he will pursue a private auction instead. Elsewhere, a case company in Ohio donated a custom case to hold the mic once it is sold.

More Money News For Cardi B

Cardi B's headline-making mic throw, linked to a Vegas water incident, was auctioned for nearly $100,000 on eBay. Profits go to Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project🎤💰#CardiB #cardi pic.twitter.com/R0HvokzZ79 — SUN FM (@sunfmlk) August 12, 2023

Of course, a $100,000 mic is not the only money news that Cardi has been involved in as of late. The saga of Tasha K’s $4 million debt to the rapper remains more prevalent than ever. Last week, the notorious blogger told the courts that she did not possess the ability to pay the massive penalty. This is especially after filing for bankruptcy in June. However, Cardi has asked the courts not to erase Tasha’s’ outstanding debt.

Despite Tasha apologizing, saying “Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash,” Cardi and her legal team are insistent the debt be paid. “[The] defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but [the] Defendant steadfastly refused to do so,” Cardi’s legal motion read in part. A judge is yet to rule on the motion.

