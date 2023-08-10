Cardi B Claps Back At Fans Who Say Her Hair Claims Are Misleading

Yesterday, Cardi B took to Twitter to share an all-natural selfie with her fans. In the caption of the picture, she explained how her hair journey is going. “My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!” it reads. Fans in the comment section were impressed and some wanted to know how they could achieve the same effects. One popular comment in particular honed in on the hair oil. “I want a video of the homemade hair oil. But honestly you should bottle it up and sell it ,it will do numbers.” This comment and others like it sparked controversial responses to her post.

“Black Women wanting hair growth tips & oil from her is crazy,” read a popular quote tweet of the post. But a similar and even more popular critique got even more detailed. “Y’all really don’t see how a LATINA selling “hair growth oil” to BLACK women could be misleading? A bunch of fried eggs.” Despite the humor of the comment, Cardi B herself took it seriously. She clapped back with a tweet of her own taking the fan to task over how long she’s been showing off her hair to fans. “IM NOT EVEN SELLIN ANYTHING YOU DUMBA*S B*TCH…I been showing my hair growth journey to my fans since 2016!” Cardi’s response tweet reads.

Cardi B Erupts On A Fan Over Her Hair

IM NOT EVEN SELLIN ANYTHING YOU DUMBASS BITCH…I been showing my hair growth journey to my fans since 2016! https://t.co/2F1qWyPfak — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 10, 2023

Earlier this week, the microphone that Cardi B threw at a fan during a crowd was sold at auction. After starting the bidding at just $500 the microphone received over 120 bids and when the dust settled it sold for almost $100k.

Ultimately, Cardi was lucky to dodge charges in the microphone throwing incident. In the days following the event a fan who was hit by the mic claimed she wasn’t even the one who threw a drink on Cardi to cause the throw in the first place. After being investigated for battery the case was closed without any charges being filed. What do you think of Cardi B’s comments toward fans who criticized her? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B Asks Court To Make Tasha K Pay $3 Million Despite Bankruptcy

[Via]