Offset Claims His Exes Never Upgrade Amid Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Romance

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B, Offset arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
During a recent appearance on "The Joe Budden Podcast," Offset seemed to throw some shade at Cardi B and her new boo, Stefon Diggs.

It's no secret that Offset and Cardi B's split has been a messy process. Since filing for divorce last summer, the two of them have gone after each other various times on social media. They've called each other named, traded wild allegations, and more.

Nowadays, they're keeping more quiet about whatever tension may be brewing behind the scenes. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, however, Offset threw what seemed to be some serious shade.

When asked if he thinks he'd be more hurt if a partner cheated "up or down," he seemed confused. According to him, no woman he's ever been with has upgraded after their relationship, so he can't weigh in. "Every situation I've ever seen go on ... It's like the unseasoned version," he admitted, as captured by a Joe Budden fan page on X. "I'm dead serious."

Of course, commenters suspect he could have been referring to Cardi's new boo Stefon Diggs, though this is unconfirmed.

Read More: Offset Reveals His Reaction To Hearing Cardi B's "Outside" Diss Track

Offset & Cardi B

This is far from all Offset discussed during the podcast appearance. He was also asked to share his thoughts on Cardi's song "Outside," which is speculated to be a diss track directed at him. "I actually knew about the song before the song came out, like prior to the bullsh*t that was happening. If it is stuff at me," he said, "Everything is a timing thing. That record's been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look."

He was also asked whether or not he plans to address the breakup drama on his upcoming album Kiari, which is slated for release on August 22.

"The shots? I ain't doing that," he confirmed. "I might speak on life situations, but I'm not doing that. That ain't the way to do it. There's too much involved, family, kids. That sh*t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain't on that, but I'll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things."

Read More: Offset Announces New Album With A Star-Studded Tracklist

