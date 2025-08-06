It's no secret that Offset and Cardi B's split has been a messy process. Since filing for divorce last summer, the two of them have gone after each other various times on social media. They've called each other named, traded wild allegations, and more.

Nowadays, they're keeping more quiet about whatever tension may be brewing behind the scenes. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, however, Offset threw what seemed to be some serious shade.

When asked if he thinks he'd be more hurt if a partner cheated "up or down," he seemed confused. According to him, no woman he's ever been with has upgraded after their relationship, so he can't weigh in. "Every situation I've ever seen go on ... It's like the unseasoned version," he admitted, as captured by a Joe Budden fan page on X. "I'm dead serious."

Of course, commenters suspect he could have been referring to Cardi's new boo Stefon Diggs, though this is unconfirmed.

Offset & Cardi B

This is far from all Offset discussed during the podcast appearance. He was also asked to share his thoughts on Cardi's song "Outside," which is speculated to be a diss track directed at him. "I actually knew about the song before the song came out, like prior to the bullsh*t that was happening. If it is stuff at me," he said, "Everything is a timing thing. That record's been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look."

He was also asked whether or not he plans to address the breakup drama on his upcoming album Kiari, which is slated for release on August 22.